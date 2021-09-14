Bellevue Public Schools maintains optional mask policy

"I get, and the board gets lots of emails, lots of correspondence from parents and staff members and we do truly listen to everybody," Rippe said.

He said the community will align with what they believe in regarding the district's mask policy.

"Our goal from day one has been to keep kids in school, that was our plan and I will tell you for the most part, we are doing that right now," Rippe said. "We have some positive cases (and) we know we're going to continue to have positive cases. If we have to go to masks, we're still going to have positive cases."

He said there have been other districts that have had a mask mandate since day one and continue to have cases.

"The county has indicated that if you have one case, there's a letter that is sent home telling you that you have to closely monitor your child, two cases you have to mask up and when we get to three cases, we have to send kids home," Rippe said.

The BPS Board of Education met on Friday to discuss a change in COVID-19 exposure protocol based on the aforementioned letters.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, if a single person tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom, everyone in the class will have to wear a mask for 14 days.