Bellevue Public Schools maintains optional mask policy

Several members of the Bellevue community and surrounding areas made their way to the Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Sept. 13.
Most came to share their opinion on BPS's mask policy.
Scientific studies, figures, emotionally-charged stories and even a plague mask were used to demonstrate both sides of the argument.
Not every seat was filled but the anti-mask side of the room was the more vocal of the two, often cutting off speakers, interrupting board members and speaking outside of public hearings.
Nichole Hutchings, a community member, argued that a mask mandate is not about safety at all; rather the act of mask-wearing is more about compliance.
"This is truly not about safety because, if it was, masks would not be a requirement," Hutchings said.
Hutchings brought a plague mask to the meeting to demonstrate her point.
"This is what they want, they want to treat us like plague victims," Hutchings said.
Other offerings from the anti-mask mandate side included multiple studies that showed that mask do not work.
Several dedicated their time to people watching, making multiple comments of how many times a person in the room touched their mask.
Aly Vrosh said she attended the meeting to ask the Board of Education to require face masks for all children who attend elementary school who work at these schools.
"My kids wear masks throughout the school day, but I do not feel they nor any other child or employee are safe from the Delta variant," Vrosh said.
Because of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask usage by all students and school staff regardless of vaccination status. The CDC points to multiple studies in multiple countries that show masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)," the CDC said, noting the prevention benefit is twofold: wearing a mask helps protect both the wearer and those around them.
"I feel that the health of my children is at risk, I do not feel that simply encouraging masks is enough to protect children, teachers and faculty members," Vrosh said.
Vrosh said all of the districts efforts last year to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus are being overcome by the current inaction of the district.
BPS Superintendent Jeff Rippe said he and the board try to respond to as many emails or other forms of communication as they can.
"I get, and the board gets lots of emails, lots of correspondence from parents and staff members and we do truly listen to everybody," Rippe said.
He said the community will align with what they believe in regarding the district's mask policy.
"Our goal from day one has been to keep kids in school, that was our plan and I will tell you for the most part, we are doing that right now," Rippe said. "We have some positive cases (and) we know we're going to continue to have positive cases. If we have to go to masks, we're still going to have positive cases."
He said there have been other districts that have had a mask mandate since day one and continue to have cases.
"The county has indicated that if you have one case, there's a letter that is sent home telling you that you have to closely monitor your child, two cases you have to mask up and when we get to three cases, we have to send kids home," Rippe said.
The BPS Board of Education met on Friday to discuss a change in COVID-19 exposure protocol based on the aforementioned letters.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, if a single person tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom, everyone in the class will have to wear a mask for 14 days.
If no cases are seen in that classroom after the 14-day period, then masks will become optional again.
"Whether you like masks, whether you don't like masks, again, I go back to our plan and our plan is to keep kids in school and this is what we have to do to keep kids in school," Rippe said.
Opinions on the district's mask plan differed among board members.
"I think we should all be masked; I think our community spread numbers are too high,” said Sarah Centineo, BPS school board member.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a General Fund tax levy of $1.05, and a Bond Fund levy of $0.1612, for a total levy of $1.2112. This supports the 2021-22 budget approved by the board at the Aug. 9 meeting. The owner of a $200,000 home can expect to pay $2,422.40 in taxes to the district.
• Heard an update on the districts internet safety policy. Training is now available for minors about appropriate online behavior, including interacting with other individuals on social networking websites as well as cyberbullying awareness and response. This change will be approved at the Oct. 4 board meeting.
• Approved an agreement between Bellevue West and Bellevue East high schools regarding the cooperative sponsorship of a joint high school girls wrestling program.
Bill Richards, director of activities and grounds, said the agreement for the conjoined team will last two years. If there is sufficient growth in the girls wrestling program then each school would have their own team.
Richards said the district is looking at facilities within the two high schools and planning to have an alternating schedule for practices. Alternatively, the districts have received a proposal from the Bellevue Junior Sports Association to use its wrestling area for practice as a neutral site.
The unified team will be sent to the Nebraska School Activities Association for final approval.
The next BPS Board of Education meeting will be held on Oct. 4 at the Welcome Center, 2600 Arboretum Drive, at 6:30 p.m.