Bellevue Public Schools school board recap

The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education met and discussed the following at its Dec. 6 meeting:

• Accepted the audit report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year as presented by the District's external auditors, Bergan KDV.

• Approved the bid from Ray Martin of $4,763 for the electrical and lighting in the CNA program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from Ray Martin of $19,500 for the plumbing needed to install a sink in the CNA program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from Steve's Floor Covering in the amount of $3,685 for flooring in the CNA program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from 8A Mares, LLC in the amount of $4,245 for the drop ceiling in the CNA program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from Ray Martin in the amount of $3,886 for the electrical and lighting in the new Education program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from CCS Presentation Systems in the amount of $6,528.92 for the audio visual in the new education program classroom at the Frank Kumor Career Center.

• Approved the bid from Electronic Contracting Company in the amount of $38,638.75 for the replacement of the clock system at Bellevue West.

The next Bellevue Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Jan. 10 at the Bellevue Public Schools Welcome Center, 2600 Arboretum Drive.

