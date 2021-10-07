Bellevue Public Schools school board recap

The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education met and discussed the following at its Oct. 4 meeting:
Approved a resolution accepting the Bellevue Public Schools' support of Military-Connected Families. This resolution commits the district to furthering opportunities to celebrate and honor the contributions of students from military families.
Approved a revised edition of the 2021-2022 school calendar. Thanksgiving break will now encompass an entire week as opposed to just being Wednesday through Friday.
Approved the bid from Mejia Roofing in the amount of $450,000 for the partial roof replacement at Bellevue East. The district expects to begin work on the roof at the end of May 2022.
Approved the bid from DC Electric Inc. in the amount of $32,125 for the replacement of the light fixtures in the main gymnasium at Bellevue West with LED lights.
The Board approved GP Architecture to solicit bids for the replacement of the HVAC units for the existing auditorium at Bellevue West.
Approved the bid from Parking Area Maintenance Inc. in the amount of $45,523 for the asphalt repairs in the parking lots at Bellevue West and Mission.
Approved an update on the districts internet safety policy. Training is now available for minors about appropriate online behavior, including interacting with other individuals on social networking websites as well as cyberbullying awareness and response.
Laurie Hanna, director of assessment and accreditation provided an update on Advanced Placement classes and on the progress that is being made with the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) in the district.
This current school year saw a slight dip in enrollment in AP enrollment at 1447 students enrolled compared to 1476 last school year.
The number of students who took an AP exam increased from 387 in 2018 to 685 students in 2021. The average score on AP exams last year was 2.64.
The district also saw a slight increase in the amount of students who scored a three or higher on a AP exam. In 2020 that number was 350 and in 2021 353 students scored a three or higher.
The next BPS school board meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at the Welcome Center, 2600 Arboretum Drive, at 6:30 p.m.