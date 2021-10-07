Bellevue Public Schools school board recap

The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education met and discussed the following at its Oct. 4 meeting:

Approved a resolution accepting the Bellevue Public Schools' support of Military-Connected Families. This resolution commits the district to furthering opportunities to celebrate and honor the contributions of students from military families.

Approved a revised edition of the 2021-2022 school calendar. Thanksgiving break will now encompass an entire week as opposed to just being Wednesday through Friday.

Approved the bid from Mejia Roofing in the amount of $450,000 for the partial roof replacement at Bellevue East. The district expects to begin work on the roof at the end of May 2022.

Approved the bid from DC Electric Inc. in the amount of $32,125 for the replacement of the light fixtures in the main gymnasium at Bellevue West with LED lights.

The Board approved GP Architecture to solicit bids for the replacement of the HVAC units for the existing auditorium at Bellevue West.

Approved the bid from Parking Area Maintenance Inc. in the amount of $45,523 for the asphalt repairs in the parking lots at Bellevue West and Mission.