Bellevue residents appointed by governor to state boards, commissions

Four Bellevue residents recently were appointed to state entities by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The appointees to the unpaid positions are:

• Dennis L. Whitfield was named to the Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors.

• Edward R. Wootton Sr. was named to the Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

• Mark Brockhoff was named to the Nebraska Propane Education and Research Council.

• Heather Claypool was named to the State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services.

The appointments were among many announced Tuesday, June 5, by the Governor's Office. To learn about openings or apply to serve, visit governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

