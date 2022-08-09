Bellevue residents attend National Night Out despite summer swelter

The Bellevue Police Department held a National Night Out party Tuesday Aug. 2, in Everett Park.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
The Bellevue Police Department held a National Night Out party Tuesday Aug. 2, in Everett Park.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency was on hand at the Bellevue Police Department's National Night Out party on Tuesday Aug. 2, in Everett Park.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
The Bellevue Police Department held a National Night Out party Tuesday Aug. 2, in Everett Park.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
The Bellevue Police Department held a National Night Out party Tuesday Aug. 2, in Everett Park.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
Bellevue city officials pose for a group photo during a National Night Out party in Everett Park on Tuesday Aug. 2.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Bellevue National Night Out 2022
Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary speaks during a National Night Out party in Everett Park on Tuesday Aug. 2.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Quail Creek National Night Out 2022
Watermelon sits ready for a National Night Out party organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association in Bellevue.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Quail Creek National Night Out 2022
Neighborhood residents gathered despite the sweltering heat for a National Night Out party organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association in Bellevue.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Quail Creek National Night Out 2022
A Bellevue police K-9 officer and his handler stopped by a National Night Out party organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association in Bellevue.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Quail Creek National Night Out 2022
A Bellevue police K-9 officer and his handler stopped by a National Night Out party organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association in Bellevue.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
Quail Creek National Night Out 2022
Stickers are on display at a National Night Out party organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association in Bellevue.
SCOTT STEWART, BELLEVUE LEADER
The Bellevue Police Department's annual gathering in Everett Park drew about a quarter to a third of its usual crowd. Lower turnout was also spotted at Quail Creek's party as well as the City of La Vista's National Night Out event.
National Night Out is a national event held the first Tuesday in August since 1985. It promotes the strengthening of community relationships with law enforcement.