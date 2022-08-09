 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue residents attend National Night Out despite summer swelter

Many National Night Out parties proceeded as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, despite triple-digit temperatures that cancelled Papillion's planned event alongside several Bellevue neighborhood parties.

The Bellevue Police Department's annual gathering in Everett Park drew about a quarter to a third of its usual crowd. Lower turnout was also spotted at Quail Creek's party as well as the City of La Vista's National Night Out event.

National Night Out is a national event held the first Tuesday in August since 1985. It promotes the strengthening of community relationships with law enforcement.

