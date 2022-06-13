Bellevue Rocks riverfront for second year

A three-day party along the Bellevue riverfront brought together community members last weekend for games, live music and socializing.

Bellevue Rocks! took over American Heroes Park with a giant carnival and performance space, with featured bands including Purple Madness on Friday and Sawyer Brown on Saturday.

The festival was organized by the Bellevue Community Foundation with support from title sponsors DJ's Dugout and Bellevue Keno and others. The city's largest fireworks show of the season was held Saturday night.

