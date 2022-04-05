Bellevue Soccer Club fends off control from Texas company

The Bellevue Soccer Club was founded in 1974 and since then has been ran by locals in the community.

Local control almost ceased to exist before a 81-73 vote in favor of keeping the BSC constitution was held on March 15.

The proposed change to the constitution would have removed wording regarding being in the community.

What this would have done is allow any person from anywhere to run or if necessary, be appointed to the BSC board at-large positions.

Currently all other positions are only open to parents to run for them.

When someone gets on the BSC board they may stay if their child quits playing.

That changes when someone is no longer is a member -- at that point a non-member can only run for the three at-large positions.

Several members of the BSC board were seeking to change the constitution as part of a management agreement with Sting, a competitive soccer program based in Dallas, Texas.

According to a letter sent by at-large Director Doug Whitfield to BSC parents, Sting also wanted to put four of its own people on the BSC board.

BSC President Cori Lambert said in an interview that as of now the BSC and Sting are two separate companies.

She said however there is nothing to stop them from coming back later down the line for more negations.

