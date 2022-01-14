 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue student nominated for U.S service academies

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 27 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

Among her nominees for the Class of 2026 was Mason Curtis of Bellevue to the U.S Military Academy. U.S Air Force Academy, U.S Naval Academy and the U.S Merchant Marine Academy.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies. Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership, and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud,” Senator Fischer said in a press release.

Curtis was also announced among U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's nominations to attend United States service academies.

"This young Nebraskan exemplifies why Nebraska is home to the good life," Sasse said in a press release. "It’s an honor to nominate Mason to these U.S. Service Academies. Nebraska is proud of our young leaders -- we are excited to see the good they do and are grateful for the work they will put into serving our nation.”

Students interested in obtaining more information about applying for a congressional nomination to a United States Service Academy may visit Sen. Sasse’s website or contact his office at 402-476-1400.

