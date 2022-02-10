Bellevue University athletics recap

Basketball

Feb. 5

Presentation College overcame a late five-point deficit, hitting a free throw with less than one second remaining, to escape with a 68-67 victory over Bellevue University in North Star Athletic Association men's basketball action at the Strode Center.

The largest lead for either team was seven points in the contest that featured 14 ties and 18 lead changes.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 15-11 on the season and 7-4 in the NSAA. PC improved to 11-13 overall and 4-7 in league play.

Justin Motley led the Bruins with 20 points and three rebounds. He was 8-of-10 from the field.

Eric Pierce added 17 points and six rebounds.

Women's Basketball

Feb. 5.

Presentation College scored the final 11 points in regulation to force overtime and then outscored Bellevue University, 15-6, in the second overtime to pull out an 87-78 victory over the Bruins in North Star Athletic Association women's basketball action at the Strode Center.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 11-15 on the season and 4-7 in the NSAA. Presentation improved to 6-17 overall and 3-8 in league play.

PC snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bruins with the victory.

Elexis Martinez led the Bruins with her fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists. Asha Scott added 19 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Faith Ross and Miranda Hennings chipped in with eight points apiece.

Baseball

Feb. 5

The Bellevue University baseball team enjoyed a sweep of York College in non-conference play to open the 2022 season on Feb. 5.

Powered by 15 extra-base hits, the Bellevue University baseball team scored 33 runs on the day to sweep York College, 11-10 and 22-1.

Andrew Ishii's first home run of the season, a sixth inning grand slam, saw the Bruins rally from 10-3 down to tie the game at 10-all.

Kayleb Sanderson got the season-opening nod on the hill for the Bruins, making his first appearance since March 8, 2020, struggled with command and was chased after 2.1 innings, trailing 8-2.

Charlie Patterson (1-0) came on and after surrendering a pair of fence-scraping solo homers in the fourth, settled in to retire 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Bellevue scored three in the fourth to start their comeback. Kanta Kobayashi singled home Alex Stufft with one out. Conner Barnett scored Zach Diehl on a sac fly and Alec Ackerman brought home pinch-runner Brenton Davis with a two-out single through the left side.

The score remained 10-6 into the bottom of the sixth when the first three Bruins reached ahead of Ishii's game-changing slam. After York recorded the first out, Josh Vaughan singled and advanced to second on a walk to Diehl before Richardson came through with the game-winning RBI.

The second game saw the Bruins Largely dominate York College.

Bellevue jumped all over York starter Gage Davis (0-1), chasing the southpaw before he was able to record an out. Walks to Kanta Kobayashi and Alec Ackerman, sandwiched around a hit-and-run single from Conner Barnett, paved the way for Mathieu Sirois to open the scoring with a majestic grand slam down the left field line before Andrew Ishii made it back-to-back jacks and a 5-0 BU lead.

That was more than enough support for starter Elijah Johnson's (1-0) whose lone blemish was allowing a solo home run to Ian Heck in the fifth. Johnson, who took a perfect game into the fifth, was otherwise in control, striking out 10 and inducing five ground ball outs in five sparkling innings of work.

A four-run second and another run in the third stretched the lead to 10-0. Leading 13-0 in the fourth, Sirois and Ishii again went back-to-back with Sirois launching a three-run shot as the lead swelled to 17-0.

A two-run shot from Cade Sakamoto and a three-run homer by Hayden Williamson in the sixth provided the final margin.

McGrane Pledger and Alexandro Celiceo each fired scoreless innings of relief as the duo got in their first work of the season.

Indoor Track and Field

The Bruins men's and women's indoor track squads continued their season with meets at Doane (Fred Beile Invite) and Concordia (Concordia Classic) over the past two weekends. Those meet saw time improvements by every member of the squad.

The Concordia Classic was highlighted by Aaron Newton's personal best in the mile run and an eighth-place finish in the field of NAIA, Division II and Division III athletes.

Newton's time was the second-fastest in Bruin history and the fourth consecutive meet he has improved lowering his best from his early-season effort of 4:55 to Friday's 4:44.49. He returned later in the meet to record a 2:15.30 clocking in the 800 meters

For the women, Sarah Felten made a final surge to win her heat and established a school record in the process, running 1:50.22 in the 600-meter run. Olivia Russo moved up in distance to the 3,000-meter race and recorded a no. 3 effort on the indoor list with her time of 12:11.96. Ali Hobbs ran two season bests covering the mile in 6:10.27 and returning in the 1,000-meter race to run 3:34.50.

