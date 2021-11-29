Bellevue University Athletics recap

Rick Hovinga opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give the Pioneers the upper hand.

The first half featured a pair of very evenly matched sides, with MNU having the better of play and chances in the opening 20-25 minutes before Bellevue started stringing passes together more successfully.

Both teams attempted four shots in the first half and BU's best opportunity came from a Toby Millward free kick that Enzo Carvalho saved to keep the Pioneers in front.

Bellevue played with renewed intensity from the start of the second half, racking up almost all the shots and chances going forward. Their efforts were rewarded in the 67th minute when the referee played a Bruin advantage.

Alex Cuenca sent a cross from the near sideline to Anthony Cox at the far side of the box before Cox whipped a ball in on goal that Oumar Sissoko came sliding into and directed into the net.

The Bruins continued to pressure and generate chances but MNU found the go-ahead goal in the final 10 minutes.

After a series of fouls and clearances deep in the Bellevue end, Dennis Palacios ran onto a clearance about 35 yards from goal with space and unleashed a high shot under the crossbar for a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute.