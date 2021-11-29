Bellevue University Athletics recap

Women's Basketball
Nov. 20
The Bellevue University women's basketball team shot just 31.3% from the field and committed 21 turnovers as BU fell to No. 12 Morningside University, 91-45, in non-conference action Nov. 20 at Allee Gymnasium.
Bellevue was led by Elexis Martinez, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Lexi Allen finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the arc.
As a team, BU was just 5-of-22 in 3-point field-goal attempts.
Bellevue led just once in the contest as Martinez started off the game with a layup 13 seconds into the action. MU responded with a 5-0 run and led 21-15 after the opening 10 minutes of play.
The Bruins hit just 2-of-13 shots in the second quarter as the Mustangs built a 36-19 halftime advantage.
Nov. 22
The University of Central Missouri women's basketball team broke open a tight contest midway through the third quarter as UCM recorded a 94-59 victory over Bellevue University on Nov. 22, in an exhibition contest at the Multipurpose Building.
Lexi Allen led the Bruins with 15 points, going 5-for-7 from behind the arc. Delaney VanBlaricon drained three triples and finished with 14 points along with two rebounds and a steal.
Elexis Martinez finished with 12 points and four boards.
BU went 9-of-30 from behind the arc while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.
Martinez scored 10 first-quarter points as BU hit 7-of-13 shots to counter the Jennies' 11-of-16 effort, putting UCM in front, 25-20 after the opening 10 minutes of play.
After the Bruins opened the second quarter with a 15-foot basket by Ross to pull BU to within three points, UCM scored 13 consecutive points to grab a 38-22 lead with 4:28 left before intermission.
Bellevue responded by scoring the final eight points of the half, capped by five-straight points from VanBlaricon to draw BU to within eight points at the halftime break, 44-36.
Allen led BU in the first half with 12 points, nailing all four of her 3-point attempts. Martinez finished the half with 10 points and three rebounds.
The Bruins got as close as seven points following a 3-pointer by VanBlaricon, making it 50-43 with 7:29 remaining in the third frame. BU went scoreless for nearly three minutes as the Jennies closed the third quarter on a 23-6 run to take a commanding 73-49 advantage heading into the final stanza.
Men's Basketball
Bellevue University guard Eric Pierce (Oceanside, Calif.) has been named the North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the NSAA office on Nov. 22.
Pierce led the Bruins to a pair of wins at the Viterbo Classic. In two games in Wisconsin, he averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game to go along with totals of seven assists and six steals. He hit on all three of his three-point attempts and drained 9-of-10 free throws.
In Bellevue's 95-63 win over College of the Ozarks, Pierce scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes of play. Additionally, he pulled down five rebounds, dished out three assists, and notched a pair of steals.
He followed that up by scoring 15 points, including going 7-of-8 at the free throw time, while pulling down seven rebounds, dishing out four assists, and tallying four steals.
On the season, Pierce is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, both good for second on the team. He leads Bellevue with 24 assists and 23 steals. Over the past five games, he has averaged 16.6 points on 48% shooting from the floor and 80% shooting at the free throw line to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game.
The award is the second of Pierce's career after he previously won the honor on Feb. 15, 2021.
Men's Soccer
Dennis Palacios delivered a rocket strike from nearly 35 yards to break a one-all tie and give MidAmerica Nazarene University a 2-1 win over the Bellevue University men's soccer team on Saturday evening in the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round final.
Rick Hovinga opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the 22nd minute to give the Pioneers the upper hand.
The first half featured a pair of very evenly matched sides, with MNU having the better of play and chances in the opening 20-25 minutes before Bellevue started stringing passes together more successfully.
Both teams attempted four shots in the first half and BU's best opportunity came from a Toby Millward free kick that Enzo Carvalho saved to keep the Pioneers in front.
Bellevue played with renewed intensity from the start of the second half, racking up almost all the shots and chances going forward. Their efforts were rewarded in the 67th minute when the referee played a Bruin advantage.
Alex Cuenca sent a cross from the near sideline to Anthony Cox at the far side of the box before Cox whipped a ball in on goal that Oumar Sissoko came sliding into and directed into the net.
The Bruins continued to pressure and generate chances but MNU found the go-ahead goal in the final 10 minutes.
After a series of fouls and clearances deep in the Bellevue end, Dennis Palacios ran onto a clearance about 35 yards from goal with space and unleashed a high shot under the crossbar for a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute.
Bellevue's best chances to equalize came on an attempt by Zach Robbins from 25 yards that went wide of goal and a header from Sissoko that Carvalho saved with just over a minute to play.
Here are some notes on the Bellevue University Men's Soccer team after its loss:
- Bellevue records 16 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
- The loss snaps a streak of six-straight wins by the Bruins in the Opening Round.
- BU is now 7-3 all-time in Opening Round matches.
- Toby Millward concludes his Bruin career as the all-time assists leader (35) and co-leader with 111 career points. He also ranks third with 38 goals scored.
- Andy Wilkinson's 101 career games are also a program record.
- AJ Jarvis concludes his career with several goalkeeping records, including; wins (51), games played (78), minutes played (6977:26), and shutouts (26).
- Oumar Sissoko finishes the season with the second-most goals by a Bruin in a season (17), equaling Mark Heath-Preston's 2008 season, and tied for first with game-winning goals (7) equaling Inaki Aldao's 2020 mark.
- Anthony Cox became just the fourth player, and first freshman, to record 10 assists in a single-season.
- Bellevue's 10 shutouts this season are tied for the most in a season, equaling the 2018 team's record.