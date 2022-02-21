Bellevue University athletics recap

Baseball

Feb. 12

In a pair of games against Top 20 opponents on Feb. 12, the No. 24 Bellevue University baseball team dropped a 3-2 contest to No. 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan before rebounding with a 9-8 win over No. 20 Oklahoma City.

Feb. 13

The top three hitters in the Bruin lineup combined to go 6-for-13 and score all three runs but it was not enough as No. 20 Oklahoma City dealt the #24 Bellevue University baseball team a 5-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at Jim Wade Stadium.

The Stars improve to 6-1 on the season while Bellevue falls to 3-2 after a 1-2 weekend.

Softball

Feb. 12

The Bellevue University softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday to top-10 opponents at the Southern Collegiate Sports NAIA Invitational. BU fell to fourth-ranked Oklahoma City University, 7-3, in the opener before losing to No. 6-ranked Columbia College, 10-2, in the nightcap.

The losses dropped the Bruins to 3-2 on the season.

Oklahoma City 7, Bellevue 3

After a scoreless first two innings for both teams, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single to right field by Maricela Egan that drove in Liana McMurtry from third.

The Stars erupted for five runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a two-run double to left field by Brooklyn Mason and an RBI single to left field Kaitlyn Jones.

OCU extended the lead to 7-1 in the top of the sixth, scoring on BU fielding error and on an RBI single to center field by Rally Radacy.

The Bruins got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer to center field by Emily Rochford, making it 7-3.

BU managed just one baserunner in the bottom of the seventh to secure the four-run victory.

Katie Cunningham (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Columbia 10, Bellevue 2 (6 innings)

Columbia pounded out 12 hits, including three home runs as the Cougars downed BU, 10-2, in six innings in the Bruins' final game of the tournament.

CC got out of the gates quickly, scoring four runs in the top of the first on a two-run homer to left-center field by Mackenzie Kasarda and on a two-run double to center field by Athena Wheeler.

The Bruins got one run back in the bottom of the third, scoring on an RBI double to right field by Egan that drove in Allison O'Driscoll, slicing the lead to 4-1.

A solo homer to left field by Avgustina Arbova made it 5-1 in the top of the fourth frame.

The Cougars extended the lead to 8-1 in the top of the fifth inning with a 3-run homer to left field by Jacey Meyer.

Egan's RBI single to left field drove in McMurtry to make it 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Cougars put the game away with RBI singles from Abigail Pringer and Emily King in the top of the sixth, pushing the lead to 10-2.

Lauren Jurek (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk, all in the first inning.

Indoor Track

Feb. 12

n their final tune-up before the NSAA Championships next weekend in Brookings, S.D., the Bruin women's track squad returned to the 200 meter oval on the campus of Concordia University for Saturday's Concordia Invite.

The women once again showed their steady improvement as three school records were lowered, bringing the season tally to ten marks either set or re-set during the 2022 campaign.

Madison Nelson, in her indoor debut, established new marks in the mile run and 3000 meters. I

n the mile, Nelson clocked 5:42.74 to take five seconds from the existing record. That time was good for a third-place overall finish.

Nelson came back later in the 3000-meter event and reduced Lorena Ramirez' standing record by thirty-five seconds to 10:59.42.

That earned her a runner-up spot in the race, the best Bruin finish in an event this season. That time is also the second-fastest recorded in the NSAA this winter.

Sarah Felten rounded out the record-breaking as she contested the 600-meter event and reduced her own record by two seconds to 1:48.07, good for 11th place.

At 1000 meters, Ali Hobbs was just 0.2 seconds from her season-best, running a 3:34.69. Joining Nelson in the mile, Caroline Feig suffered a fate similar to Hobbs as she missed her season-best by just 0.6 seconds with a time of 5:54.02.

Completing the Bruin competitors for the day was Olivia Russo who also completed the mile run in 6:01.87.

Men's Basketball

Feb. 12

The Bellevue University men's basketball team raced out to an early 24-1 lead and never looked back en route to a convincing 79-48 victory over visiting Dickinson State University Saturday night in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

The win moved the Bruins to 16-12 on the season and 8-5 in the NSAA. DSU dropped to 9-18 overall and 6-7 in league play.

Bellevue is currently tied with Viterbo University for first place in the conference standings.

The Bruins were led by Eric Pierce who recorded his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists.

Isaiah Bates and Justin Motley finished with 12 points apiece. Taylor Pomeroy and Vinny Belcaster chipped in with nine points each.

Women's Basketball

Feb. 12

The Bellevue University women's basketball team kept its hopes alive for securing a first-round home game for the upcoming North Star Athletic Association Tournament with a critical 72-65 victory over Dickinson State University Saturday afternoon in the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

The Bruins improved to 13-15 on the season and 6-7 in the NSAA. DSU fell to 9-20 overall and 7-6 in league play.

Bellevue is currently in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings at 6-7. With one game remaining, the top four teams in the final regular-season standings will earn first-round home games in the NSAA Tournament.

Elexis Martinez and Faith Ross led the Bruin offense with 19 points each. Martinez added six rebounds and five assists in the victory. Ross was 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc while draining 4-of-5 free-throw attempts.

Asha Scott recorded her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with three assists.

