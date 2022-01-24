Bellevue University athletics recap

Women's soccer

Jan. 17

Bellevue University head women's soccer coach Tom White announced on Jan. 17 the signing of Mireia Fernandez Redon (Matadepera, Barcelona) to a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Bellevue beginning next fall.

The daughter of Didac Fernandez Garcia and Carme Redon Crespo, Fernandez attended Institut Matadepera High School and played her club soccer at Femeni Manu Lanzarote under the guidance of coach Manu Lanzarote.

During her club career, Mireia steered her team to qualify for the Catalonian Cup on two separate occasions.

Jan. 18

Bellevue University head women's soccer coach Tom White announced on Jan. 18 the signing of Claudia Gallegos (Quito, Ecuador) to a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Bellevue beginning next fall.

The daughter of Maria Eugenia Garcia, Claudia attended Unidad Educativa Tomas Moro High School where she played soccer under the guidance of Jorge Puente. During her spell at high school, she was honored with the Athlete of the Year award.

Gallegos has represented her national team at the youth level and also captained the Under 17 squad.

Claudia will be transferring in from the University of Science & Arts in Chickasha, Oklahoma and will compete for a starting spot within the defensive line.

Softball

Jan. 17

Bellevue University softball coach Michala Cimino announced on Jan. 17 the signing of Leslie Egan (Anaheim, Calif.) to a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Bellevue beginning in the fall of 2022.

The daughter of Robert and Maricela, Leslie Egan comes to Bellevue from Savannah High School where she was a standout performer for coach Mike Wiley. Through her junior season, she is a career .514 hitter. She plays club softball for Bownet, coached by Suzy Brazney.

Egan will have some additional familiarity with the Bruin softball program when she enrolls at BU, as her elder sister, Maricela, is a five-year letter-winner for coach Cimino.

Men's Basketball

Jan. 14

Senior guard Eric Pierce scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Bellevue University men's basketball team to a decisive, 68-48, victory over visiting Presentation College Friday night in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Bellevue improved to 11-8 on the season with the victory and 3-1 in the NSAA. Presentation fell to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in league play.

Pierce nearly recorded a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds while also adding a pair of blocks and a steal. He was 4-of-5 shooting from long range.

Justin Motley collected his third double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Paulo Araujo registered nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from behind the arc while adding six rebounds.

Jan. 15

Six Bruins scored at least eight points at the Bellevue University men's basketball team earned a 69-60 victory over visiting Mayville State University on Jan. 15 in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 12-8 on the season and 4-1 in the NSAA. MSU fell to 8-7 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Eric Pierce, Isaiah Bates, and Paulo Araujo scored 11 points apiece to lead the BU offense. Vinny Belcaster added 10 points and four assists. Martis Johnson finished with nine points and four assists. Justin Motley pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with eight points and seven blocks.

Women's basketball

Jan. 15

Emma Passa drained a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining as Mayville State University pulled out a dramatic, 69-68, victory over the Bellevue University women's basketball team Saturday afternoon in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

With the loss, the Bruins moved to 8-12 on the season and 1-4 in the NSAA. The Comets improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Elexis Martinez led the Bruins with 24 points and four rebounds. Asha Scott added 16 points and nine boards. Ashtyn Arnold came off the bench to register eight points and three rebounds.

