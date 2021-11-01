Bellevue University athletics recap

The Bruins and Warriors traded buckets early on before Bellevue used a 10-0 run, punctuated by a Makeem Loudermill baseline dunk, to seize control of the game.

Bellevue pushed their lead to as many as 23, at 34-11, on a three pointer from Belcaster before taking a 39-18 lead into halftime. BU shot 47.1 percent in the first half while Sterling struggled to just a 20 percent effort in the opening period.

Belcaster scored the first five points of an 8-0 Bruin run out of the break as the Bruins took a 47-18 lead just 1:24 into the second half.

The Bruins led by as many as 31 points, 52-21, with 15:16 to play.

Offensively, Bellevue took better care of the ball than in the opener as they committed just 12 turnovers and, defensively, limited Sterling to just a 29.8 percent effort from the floor and 4-of-20 shooting from deep.

BU dominated the glass, 47-37, with Justin Motley pacing the rebounding effort with 11 boards to go along with a trio of blocked shots.

Volleyball