Bellevue University Athletics recap

Women's Basketball

Dec. 29.

The Bellevue University women's basketball team fought back from a 20-point second-half deficit, pulling to within two points with a chance to win or tie on the final possession, before falling just short 70-66 No. 15-ranked Clarke University in the Bruins' first game of the Hampton Inn Bruin Classic being played on Dec. 29 at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Asha Scott and Elexis Martinez poured in 18 points apiece to lead the BU offense. Scott added four assists, four rebounds, and a pair of steals. Martinez added three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Miranda Hennings earned her first career start and finished with a career-high 13 points. She was 3-of-7 from behind the arc and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Dec. 30.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, the Bellevue University women's basketball team fought back for a 66-60 victory over visiting Mount Mercy University in the Bruins' final game of the Hampton Inn Bruin Classic.

With the victory, the Bruins improved to 7-9 on the season. MMU fell to 4-11 overall.

Asha Scott led Bellevue with a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds while adding four steals and three assists. Faith Ross came off the bench to register 15 points while going 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Elexis Martinez finished with seven points, six rebounds, three steals, and a pair of assists.

Jan. 3 .

Junior guard Asha Scott (Washington, D.C.) has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her performances last week, Dec. 29-30, in the Bruin Classic.

Scott averaged 19 points per game last week as the Bruins split a pair of contests in the tournament.

Scott scored a game-high 18 points, dished out four assists, grabbed four rebounds, and nabbed a pair of steals in the loss to Clarke.

She followed up with a season-high 20 points along with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the Bruins' comeback victory over Mount Mercy. Scott helped BU overcome a 13-point second-half deficit in the 66-60 win over MMU.

For the week, Scott averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and three steals per game. She was 13-of-24 from the field (54.2 percent) and hit 12-of-19 free throws.

Scott is currently third on the team with a scoring average of 9.3 points per game.

Men's Basketball

Dec. 29.

Paulo Araujo hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points to guide the Bellevue University men's basketball team to a 71-58 victory over Iowa Wesleyan University on Dec. 29 in the Hampton Inn Bruin Classic at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

The victory avenged an 80-71 overtime loss at Iowa Wesleyan on Dec. 11. With the win, the Bruins improved to 9-6 on the season. IWU fell to 5-10 overall on the season.

Araujo went 7-of-13 from the field and was 6-of-10 from behind the arc. He also added six rebounds and six assists.

Justin Motley finished with nine points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks. Vinny Belcaster added nine points and five boards in the victory. Jerome Bynum and Vaj Rice chipped in with eight points apiece.

Dec. 30

Laurence Merritt scored 36 points and Midland University hit 11-of-22 3-pointers as the Warriors handed the Bellevue University men's basketball team an 85-73 loss in the final game of the Bruin Classic.

With the loss, Bellevue fell to 9-7 on the season. Midland improved to 13-4 overall.

The loss marked BU's second defeat of the season to MU as the Warriors downed Bellevue, 69-57, on Nov. 28 in Fremont.

Justin Motley led four Bruins in double figures, registering a career-high 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Motley has now moved into second place on the Bruins' all-time charts with 72 career blocked shots.

Eric Pierce recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists and a pair of steals.

Paulo Araujo added 12 points and two assists and Vinny Belcaster finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Merritt went 13-of-20 from the field, including a 6-of-11 effort from behind the arc. Bo Sanquist collected 12 points and six boards and Ryan Larsen finished with 12 points and five rebounds.