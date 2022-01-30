Bellevue University Athletics recap

Men's Basketball

Jan. 21

The Viterbo University men's basketball team snapped the Bruins' three-game winning streak, as VU handed Bellevue University a 67-63 loss on Jan. 21 in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Vinny Belcaster and Jerome Bynum scored 11 points each to pace the BU offense. Paulo Araujo added 10 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

Jan. 22

Paulo Araujo scored 18 points to lead the Bellevue University men's basketball team to a 71-60 victory over Waldorf University on Jan. 22 in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 13-9 on the season and 5-2 in the NSAA. Waldorf fell to 4-16 overall and 2-5 in league action.

Araujo went 7-for-9 from the field and hit the Bruins' only 3-point field goal attempts on the night as he went 2-for-3 from long range while adding six rebounds and a pair of assists.

Vinny Belcaster and Isaiah Bates added 11 points apiece. Bates added four rebounds and two blocks in the victory.

Quincy Minor Jr. paced the Warriors with 24 points and five steals. Minor Jr. hit just 5-of-11 free throw attempts while the Warriors were 9-of-20 as a team from the charity stripe.

Lorenzo Smith and Bryanth Farr added 13 points each.

Women's Basketball

Jan. 21

Kaitlyn Kennedy scored 24 points to lead the Viterbo University women's basketball team to a 72-65 victory over Bellevue University on Jan. 21 in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Elexis Martinez led the Bruins with her fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds, along with two blocks.

Asha Scott also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. She added four assists and a pair of steals.

Faith Ross was the third Bruin in double figures, registering 10 points to go along with four rebounds and three ass

Jan. 22

The Bellevue University women's basketball team scored 48 second-half points en route to an 83-68 victory over Waldorf University on Jan. 22 in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

With the victory, the Bruins improved to 9-13 on the season and 2-5 in the NSAA. Waldorf fell to 6-13 overall and 0-7 in league play.

Junior Asha Scott led the Bruins with 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Faith Ross added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. She also added four rebounds.

Elexis Martinez produced 15 points, four boards, and a pair of assists in the victory. Delaney VanBlaricon was the fourth Bruin in double figures, finishing with 13 points along with three rebounds.

Indoor Track

Jan. 21

Sophomore Lorelei Hayden has started the Bruins indoor track schedule in fast fashion as she has set or been a part of four new school records at the first two meets of the season.

At last week's Scott Nisely Invite at Doane, Hayden joined teammates Caroline Feig, Sarah Felten, and Alisiara Hobbs in establishing a school record with a 10:57.06 clocking, good for a runner-up finish.

She came back later in the meet at 1000 meters and took twelve seconds from the old mark with a 3:32.45 although that record would be subsequently broken by Feig a week later.

Sarah Felten opened her indoor 800-meter season with a 2:46.38 effort followed by Olivia Russo clocking 2:48.68.

Russo came back later in the meet to cover the one-mile distance in 6:10.89. Also competing for the second time in the meet was Hobbs running a 3:49.73 over 1000 meters.

For the men, Aaron Newton opened his season with a lifetime best of 4:55.88 in the mile followed by a 2:12.99 time in the 800 meters. Finally, Edrei Murillo posted a 4:50.66 for the mile and came back to conclude the day's performances running 9:51.05, good for fourth place in the 3000-meter run.

On Jan. 21, the team traveled to the Devaney Center in Lincoln for the Prairie Wolf Invite hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan.

Lorelei Hayden opened with a school record in the mile run with her 5:48.12.

Following her were four teammates; Caroline Feig (5:54.44), Olivia Russo (5:57.57), Sarah Felten (6:10.43), and Ali Hobbs (6:11.77).

Hayden came back later to set a new 800-meter mark running 2:34.63 followed by Hobbs in 2:51.64. The final school record of the day came in the 1000 meter race as Feig eclipsed Hayden's week-old record by 1.5 seconds running 3:30.96. She was followed closely by Russo in 3:33.05 and Felten in 3:33.30.

The lone Bruin entrant for the men was Aaron Newton, improving on both of his times from the previous week's meet. Newton opened with a 4:49.94 clocking over one mile, an improvement of almost six seconds. He followed that with a 2:10.86 run in the 800 meters, knocking two seconds from his effort at the previous meet.

Men's Soccer

Jan. 20

Bellevue University men's soccer coach Mark Heath-Preston announced on Jan. 20 the first three signings of the 2022 recruiting season: Matias Daniel (Santiago, Chile), Fletcher Hedge (Beccles, England) and Dan Smith (Hadleigh, England).

