Bellevue University athletics recap

Softball

April 6

The Bellevue University softball team, on the heels of their excellent play of late, are receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll, released on April 6.

The 17 points the Bruins received in the poll represent the first time this year that the softball program has been considered for a national ranking.

Offensively, BU has been led by a fearsome foursome that features pair of .500 hitters in Reese Floro (.519, 20 XBH, 24 RBI) and Lauren Jurek (.500, 15 XBH, 22 RBI) along with Ashley Young (.333, 14 XBH, 33 RBI) and Maricela Egan (.348, 14 XBH, 26 RBI).

In the circle, all four Bruin pitchers with enough qualifying innings rank in the top five of the conference ERA race. Cory Carrillo (4-2, 1.59), Savannah Gunn (6-0, 2.54), and Katie Cunningham (7-6, 3.07) hold down the 1-2-3 spots while Lauren Jurek (4-2, 3.53) ranks fifth. Emily Rochford (1 save, 2.93) would also find herself among the leaders with more innings.

Bellevue has won 13 of their last 15 games, dating back to Mar. 11, which featured a season-high 10-game winning streak. Most recently, BU is coming off a 3-1 series victory over last year's conference regular-season champion, Valley City State.

The Bruins stand at 22-10 overall on the season and 7-1 in conference play, two games ahead of second place.

Baseball

April 5

The Bellevue University baseball team scored nine runs in the eighth inning to induce a 15-5 run-rule victory over Midland University on Tuesday evening at John Stella Field at Brown Park.

The win marked the 700th of Bruin head coach Duane Monlux's coaching career, with the last 468 coming at BU.

With 12 wins in their last 13 games, Bellevue improves to 25-8 while Midland falls to 18-10 following their seventh-straight loss.

After a couple of scoreless innings, Bellevue broke through with a five-run third against Midland starter Hilton Mehrmann.

Tradd Richardson opened the scoring with a sac fly before back-to-back singles by Alec Ackerman and Mathieu Sirois made it a 3-0 BU lead. Sirois came home to score on a failed pickoff attempt and Brenton Davis would trot home on a passed ball later in the frame.

The Bruins added a run in the home half of the fifth on another sac fly by Richardson and starter McGrane Pledger exited with a 6-0 lead.

Midland rallied in the seventh with five runs off a pair of Bruin relievers – Charlie Patterson and Easton Brinton – to pull to within a run at 6-5.

Still leading 6-5, Davis kicked off a nine-run eighth with an RBI-single before Zach Diehl followed with one of his own and Andrew Ishii delivered a two-run double to left. CJ Townsend chased in two-more with a pinch hit single and Ackerman ended the game with a laser line drive into the wind to plate himself and Kanta Kobayashi.

Pledger (4-3) worked five scoreless innings, scattering six hits and striking out three. Bailey Link earned his first save with a perfect eighth inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout.

April 6

The Bellevue University baseball team climbed one spot in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll, that was released on April 6.

Following a ranking period in which they went 7-1, the Bruins moved from 11th to 10th with 376 ranking points. They are six points back of No. 9 Central Methodist and eight points ahead of No. 11 Georgia Gwinnett.

Southeastern remains atop the poll after collecting all 19 first place votes. Tennessee Wesleyan, LSU Shreveport, Lewis-Clark State and Oklahoma City round out the top five.

For the season, Bellevue is now 25-8 overall and a perfect 11-0 in North Star play. In nine games against fellow Top 25 opponents – all coming against teams ranked in the top 15 – Bellevue is 4-5 but an even .500 (5-5) when expanded to include teams that are also receiving votes.

BU remains the lone NSAA team garnering Top 25 consideration. They rate fourth in the latest A-R-C (Area Ranking Committee) ratings and No. 14 in the latest BoChip Rankings, which came out Monday, Apr. 4.

Women's Golf

April 5

Led by senior Allison Temple, the Bellevue University women's golf team placed second in the 13-team Concordia Bulldog Invite being played at the 5,842-yard, par-72 Highlands Golf Course. Note: Wednesday's second round was canceled due to inclement weather.

Iowa Western CC won the tournament after shooting a team score of 27-over par. Bellevue is 10 strokes back at 37-over.

Temple fired a 5-over 77 and is tied for second place in the 82-player field. Her round was highlighted by two birdies and nine pars.

Tylah Saifoloi tied for fourth place at 6-over par. Her consistent round produced 12 pars on the day.

Ilysia Ibnu, Maria Pinedov, and Megan Harty all posted 13-over par 85's and tied for 15th place.

Pinedov had two birdies in her round, Ibnu and Harty each produced one birdie on the day.

Men's Golf

April 5

Led by Alex Zillig, the Bellevue University men's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in the prestigious 54-hole Road Runner Classic being played at the 7,035-yard, par 72 Farm Golf Club.

All 12 teams in the field are expected to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament as all 12 are currently ranked in the NAIA Top 25 Poll.

Floris-Jan Oosterhof carded a two-over 74 for the second-straight round and finished the tournament in a tie for 17th place at 7-over par. His round was sparked by four birdies.

Hugo Ronnberg finished the tournament in a tie for 21st place at 9-over par with a four-over 76 in the final round. He had three birdies in the final round.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bruins was Rodrigo Navarrete who fired a 2-over 74 to finish the tournament at 12-over par. His final round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 498-yard 12th hole.

