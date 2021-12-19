Bellevue University athletics recap

Men's' Basketball

On a day where neither team shot the ball well, Iowa Wesleyan University did just enough offensively to outlast the Bellevue University men's basketball team, defeating the Bruins 80-71 in overtime on Saturday evening at Ruble Arena on Dec. 11.

Eric Pierce scored 22 and grabbed 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Vinny Belcaster and Paulo Araujo joined him in double figures with 20 and 11 points, respectively. Justin Motley scored eight and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Volleyball

Bellevue University volleyball head coach Trish Siedlik announced today the signing of 5-4 libero/defensive specialist Audrey Sandfort (Brock, Neb./Johnson-Brock HS) to a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at BU beginning in the fall of 2022.

Sandfort, the daughter of Michael and Tonya Sandfort, was a four-year letterwinner for coach Cara Williams at Johnson-Brock High School. Audrey's mother, Tonya, was a teammate of Coach Siedlik's at the College of St. Mary.

A three-year team captain, Sandfort set school records for digs in a season (535) and digs in a career (1,717). Her career digs mark also established the Nebraska Class D-1 all-time record.

A three-time all-conference selection, Sandfort was named an all-state honorable mention honoree all four years of her high school career.

A versatile athlete, Sandfort lettered three seasons in track and was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state performer in basketball.

Sandfort earned academic all-state honors in the winter of 2021 and was named to her school's Honor Roll and High Distinction every quarter of her high school career. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

"Audrey is a gritty, "no ball hits the floor", type of defender who truly understands the definition of hard work and commitment," said Siedlik. "She is an athletic player who can cover a wide range of court. I am confident her range will only continue to get better with additional high-level training and experience. We are excited to add Audrey to our competitive and talented group of defensive players."

Sandfort joins earlier signee 5-10 middle blocker Liz Carbaugh (Red Oak, Iowa/Red Oak High School) in the 2022 recruiting class.

