Bellevue University Athletics recap

Baseball

March 29

Morningside University snapped Bellevue University 's 10-game series win streak, which dated back to 2012, with a 9-4 non-conference win over the Bruins on Tuesday afternoon.

Morningside improved to 15-7 with their third-straight win while the Bruins fall to 21-8 and see their eight-game winning streak come to an end.

MSIDE 9, BU 4

Kanta Kobayashi, Alec Ackerman, and Mathieu Sirois each had a pair of hits for Bellevue in the loss.

Morningside scored five runs from the fourth through the sixth innings to turn a 2-2 tie game into a 7-3 lead for the host side.

Bellevue jumped on the board in the top of the first. Kobayashi led off with a triple and scored on a ground ball from Ackerman.

A pair of solo home runs in the second by Aiden Bishop and Hunter Hope put the Mustangs ahead 2-1.

Softball

March 29

Ashley Rising's walk-off RBI single helped the College of St. Mary softball team snap Bellevue University's 10-game winning streak, as the Flames earned a 5-4 victory in nine innings Tuesday afternoon in non-conference action at the CSM Softball Field.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 18-9 on the season. CSM improved to 6-14 overall.

Neither team scored until the Bruins opened up a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run single up the middle by Lauren Jurek.

The Flames responded in the bottom of the third, tying the contest on an RBI triple to right field by McKenzie Chappell and on a run-scoring infield single by Macy Homes.

CSM grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run home run by Maddie Nekola, giving the Flames a 4-2 advantage.

BU got one run back in the top of the fifth on a fielder's choice RBI by Maricela Egan that plated Liana McMurtry from third, making it 4-3.

The Bruins threatened in the top of the seventh when Alexa Rose singled to left field and advanced to second on a fielding error. After Emma Schnell forced a pop-up to Reese Floro and struck out McMurtry, Jurek's RBI single to right-center field scored Rose to tie the game at 4-4, forcing extra innings.

Using the international tiebreaker rule, Schnell kept the Bruins intact in the eighth and ninth innings, setting up Rising's game-winning RBI single to left field that scored Marissa McCargill from third, giving the Flames the dramatic 5-4 victory.

Women's Golf

March 29

Led by freshman Megan Harty, the Bellevue University women's golf team finished in fourth place at the 13-team TPC Deere Run Invitational being played at the 5,840-yard, par-72 TPC at Deere Run.

The Bruins shot a team score of 340 on Tuesday, combined with Monday's round of 336 for a =100 total of 676.

Harty finished in a tie for 15th place in the 78-player field after carding an 11-over 83 to go with Monday's 82, for a 21-over par total of 165.

Allison Temple was just behind Harty at 22-over par for the tournament after shooting a 12-over 84 in Tuesday's second round, finishing the tournament in 17th place.

Newcomer Maria Pinedov matched Temple with a 12-over 84, to finish in a tie for 27th place after shooting a 16-over 88 in Monday's opening round.

Tylah Saifoloi registered a 17-over 89 and ended in a tie for 33rd place with a two-round total of 174 (85-89).

Ilysia Ibnu placed 40th overall with rounds of 87 and 90.

The Bruins tied the game on the first of two RBI singles from Sirois in the top of the fourth. He would add another in the sixth.

Trailing 7-3, Conner Barnett hit a solo home run to left to lead off the eighth but BU would get no closer.

Jordan Kyle worked the final 1.1 innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three to earn his third save of the season.

A pair of RBI-singles in the home half of the eighth from Eddie Brancato and Jayson Willers accounted for the final margin.

Men's Golf

March 29

Junior Rodrigo Navarrete was named the North Star Athletic Association's Golfer of the Week for his performance in last week's Paiute Battle in Las Vegas, Nev. It marked the second time this season and the ninth time in his career that he has won the weekly honor.

Navarrete placed in a tie for 12th place (in the 99-player field) at the Paiute Battle, which took place at the par-72, 7,604-yard Paiute Golf Resort. He shot 75 (3-over-par) in the first round, followed by the second round of 78 (6-over-par).

Navarrete, who helped guide the Bruins to an eighth-place finish in the 18-team field, recorded three birdies in each round of the tournament.