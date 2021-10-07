Bellevue University athletics results

Here are the latest score updates, game recaps and news from Bellevue University Athletics:
Softball
The Bellevue University softball team had 14 individuals recognized by the Association as All-America Scholar-Athletes. The program as a whole finished ranked No. 12 in the Team GPA Standings with a combined 3.513 GPA.
Individuals earning Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors were; Ellie Bliemeister, Maricela Egan, Savannah Gunn, Sydni Haugaard, Lauren Jurek, Catherine Kempf, Madison Machacek, Emily Mendick, Alyssa Morbach, Allison O'Driscoll, Amanda Placzek, Emily Rochford, Lauren Russell, and Ashley Young.
The Bruins finished the 2021 season with a 36-20 overall record, including going 21-7 in NSAA play. BU set a new program record for home runs in a season with 77 and led the NAIA with 1.38 home runs per game.
Men's Golf
For the first time this season and the eighth time in his career, junior Rodrigo Navarrete has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Men's Golfer of the Week for his performance at the Flyer Invitational.
Navarrete finished in second place in the 108-player field at 1-over par after firing rounds of 2-under 70 and 3-over 75 on the 6,855-yard, par-72 Cog Hill Dubsdread Course.
For the tournament, he finished with six birdies and an eagle and also helped guide the Bruins to the team title. The tournament featured 19 teams with 12 squads coming from NCAA Division II programs.
On the season, Navarrete is averaging 72.7 strokes per round.
The men's golf team as a whole ran away with the team title Tuesday at the Flyer Intercollegiate being played at the 6,855-yard, par-72 Cog Hill Dubsdread Course. The 36-hole tournament was hosted by Lewis University.
The Bruins won the 19-team tournament, which featured 12 teams from NCAA Division II, by 22 strokes.
BU finished with a team score of 5-over par (581) after carding a team total of 6-over 294 in Tuesday's final round. Cedarville and Roosevelt tied for second place at 27-over par (603)
Men's Soccer
A disallowed goal and a saved penalty saw the No. 11 Bellevue University men's soccer team pick up a 0-0 draw with No. 5-ranked Columbia College on Oct. 5 at Papillion Landing.
"We went toe to toe with another top team. We had the best chances as well as a goal disallowed when, looking back, maybe it should have been given. It is nice to go three games without giving up a goal and that is something we need to build on. Andy Wilkinson, Sebastian Zapata, and Tibor Stankovic were fantastic against a very direct team," coach Mark Heath-Preston said in a press release.
The Bellevue University men's soccer team is 8-2-2 so far this season.
Women's Soccer
Angela Miranda scored the lone goal for the Bellevue University women's soccer team in the Bruins' 4-1 loss to No. 13-ranked Columbia College on Oct. 5.
"Columbia deserved the win but we felt the score line was a bit harsh. There are a lot of takeaways today for us moving forward," coach Tom White said.
The Bellevue women's soccer team is 4-8-0 on the season.
Men's Cross Country
Senior Desyebelew Debesh has been named the North Star Athletic Association's Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week for his performance in the Briar Cliff Invitational on Oct. 3.
Debesh was the top NSAA runner in the BCU Invitational which was held at the Adams Park Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, S.D. He finished 18th in the field of 130 runners and was the fifth among NAIA competitors. He clocked a season-best time of 26 minutes, 54.1 seconds in the 8K race.
Debesh helped guide BU to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team meet.