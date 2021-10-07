Bellevue University athletics results

For the tournament, he finished with six birdies and an eagle and also helped guide the Bruins to the team title. The tournament featured 19 teams with 12 squads coming from NCAA Division II programs.

On the season, Navarrete is averaging 72.7 strokes per round.

The men's golf team as a whole ran away with the team title Tuesday at the Flyer Intercollegiate being played at the 6,855-yard, par-72 Cog Hill Dubsdread Course. The 36-hole tournament was hosted by Lewis University.

The Bruins won the 19-team tournament, which featured 12 teams from NCAA Division II, by 22 strokes.

BU finished with a team score of 5-over par (581) after carding a team total of 6-over 294 in Tuesday's final round. Cedarville and Roosevelt tied for second place at 27-over par (603)

Men's Soccer

A disallowed goal and a saved penalty saw the No. 11 Bellevue University men's soccer team pick up a 0-0 draw with No. 5-ranked Columbia College on Oct. 5 at Papillion Landing.