Bellevue University athletics results

Here are the latest score updates, game recaps and news from Bellevue University Athletics:

Women's golf

Junior Allison Temple shot a career-low 3-under 69 in the second round to finish 2-under on the day and find herself in third place after two rounds of play at the Sydney Cox Invitational.

Temple began the day by posting a very strong 1-over 73 before logging a career-best second round score of 3-under (69). She finished the day 2-under, tied with Oklahoma City's Lauren Behnken for third place.

Temple began each round on the 18th hole. She was 2-over through her first four holes but birdies on 5 and 7 pulled her even. A birdie on 14 had her 1-under before consecutive bogeys saw her score slip above par. She rebounded by birdieing 3, 7, and 9 and shooting par on the other 15 holes in the second round.

Teammates Megan Harty and Tylah Saifoloi are tied for 23 with matching scores of 157 (+15). Saifoloi carded a first round 79 and backed it up with a second round 80. Conversely, Harty opened with an 80 before carding a second round 79.

Harty played a consistent couple of rounds, shooting above bogey on just two holes (4 in round 1, 17 in round 2). She birdied 18 and 13 in the first and second round, respectively.