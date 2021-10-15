Bellevue University athletics results

Here are the latest score updates, game recaps and news from Bellevue University Athletics:
Women's golf
Junior Allison Temple shot a career-low 3-under 69 in the second round to finish 2-under on the day and find herself in third place after two rounds of play at the Sydney Cox Invitational.
Temple began the day by posting a very strong 1-over 73 before logging a career-best second round score of 3-under (69). She finished the day 2-under, tied with Oklahoma City's Lauren Behnken for third place.
Temple began each round on the 18th hole. She was 2-over through her first four holes but birdies on 5 and 7 pulled her even. A birdie on 14 had her 1-under before consecutive bogeys saw her score slip above par. She rebounded by birdieing 3, 7, and 9 and shooting par on the other 15 holes in the second round.
Teammates Megan Harty and Tylah Saifoloi are tied for 23 with matching scores of 157 (+15). Saifoloi carded a first round 79 and backed it up with a second round 80. Conversely, Harty opened with an 80 before carding a second round 79.
Harty played a consistent couple of rounds, shooting above bogey on just two holes (4 in round 1, 17 in round 2). She birdied 18 and 13 in the first and second round, respectively.
Saifoloi produced a very similar scorecard with just one double bogey in the first round and a birdie on No. 9. In the second round she countered a triple bogey with the lone eagle by a BU golfer on No. 13.
Men's soccer
Oumar Sissoko scored a hat trick and the Bruin defense extended their shutout streak to 384:35 minutes as the No. 11-ranked Bellevue University men's soccer team defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University, 5-0, on Oct. 9 at Papillion Landing.
"We played really well today, especially the first 15 minutes. We created good chance and today the front guys did well in front of goal. Four games with no goals allowed is nice and, again, we have to keep on that," head coach Mark Heath-Preston said.
Women's cross country
The Bruin women's cross country team was able to enter only three athletes in the Holiday Inn Express Classic hosted by Dordt University on Oct. 9 but strong performances were turned in by all of the entrants.
Individually, Lorelei Hayden continued her comeback from injury running to 53rd place among the 105 finishers.
Her time of 21:08.8 was nearly a half-minute faster than her run at Briar Cliff.
Sarah Felten was the second runner for the Bruins placing 74th in 22:05.3. Alisiara Hobbs, also coming back from a lengthy injury period, was able to put together another solid race as she finished 80th in a time of 22:14.1.
The Bruins will be back in action in two weeks (Oct. 23) when they travel to Yankton, SD for the Mount Marty Invite. The meet will be held at the Fox Run Golf Course with the women's race going off at 10:30.