Bellevue University class looks to connections between music notes and electoral votes

Rick Galusha has spent his working life near the intersection of Harvell Drive and Galvin Road.

First, he worked at Homer’s — going from a clerk to two decades as president of the legendary record store chain that had a store and office in Bellevue. Then he’s had a second career as an associate professor at Bellevue University, where he is the program director for the Center for American Visions and Values.

Gaulsha has also hosted the Pacific St. Blues radio show for 32 years, as of this Sunday, on KIWR “The River” at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. He’s recorded 1,600 three-hour programs, earning international recognition as a public radio blues program in 2010.

Now Galusha is blending his passions for music and political science into a new elective course at Bellevue University called Votes & Notes: Popular Music and the Shaping of American Society. It covers the confluence between 20th century social changes and popular music from the respective era.

“The role of music in society has always been pretty profound in that it is topical,” Galusha said. “Each sort of period has its own demographic appeal, and it captures the ideas of that generation, so you can experience or get to know that generation through the music that they liked.”

Inevitability, Galusha said, if you look at the top charting artists, you’ll find a handful who will move into the historical record — going beyond the one-hit wonders and the pop music that drop off radio station playlists over time.

The class covers topics intended to prompt students to ask, “Why didn’t I learn about this in school?” Subjects include the Vietnam War, patriotism and the Great Depression, Harlem Renaissance, the musical aftermath of Sept. 11, Motown politics and more.

The course has three objectives: identifying significant historical events, periods and cultural movements that impacted American society; identifying significant artists that used music to reflect historical events and cultural movements; and analyzing the lyrics and artistic content of the music that influenced American culture.

“There’s a lot of ways to look at music, and one of the ways is that there’s an element of music that is highly disposable,” Galusha said. “It is, in essence, etching in the sand. And then there’s other artists that try to make it more important than that.”

You see that a lot in the blues, Galusha said, but you can find threads throughout rock music as well. Woody Guthrie begets Pete Seeger, who begets Joan Baez, who begets Bob Dylan, who begets Bruce Springsteen — “so you can kind of see that direct line,” Galusha said.

“You see the maturation of the artists and the themes that they want to deal with,” he said.

Galusha pointed to the Beatles as an for example. The went from boy band songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in 1963 to “this magnificent art that (Paul) McCartney took them through,” resulting in “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver.”

Societies also mature over time, but you can trace that evolution through history. Social justice issues, for instance, might be prominent for a lot of young people now, but they were also at the forefront for young people in previous generations.

“This has been going on for a long time,” Galusha said of those pushing for equality.

Recognizing that what’s old becomes new again allows listeners to find old music that speaks to them in new ways.

“One of the many consistencies of music throughout time is there’s always great music being made,” Galusha said.

The textbook for Votes & Notes — the 2011 paperback “33 Revolutions per Minute” by Dorian Lynskey — explores a variety of protest songs ranging from Billie Holiday to Green Day.

“One of the most highly held values of the American system of self governance is our right to dissent,” Galusha said. “What we want to help students understand is that dissent is a healthy thing to engage in. It needs to be peaceful, it needs to be constructive, but by examining the music and lyrics of a lot of different artists throughout the ‘20s, the ‘30s. up until the modern era, the process of dissent is heavily discussed in popular music, and we want to recognize it for the contribution it’s made over time.”

Music is a cultural phenomena, and it plays various roles in our lives — ceremonial (“Pomp and Circumstance” at a commencement ceremony), background (hold music, or even the soundtrack playing on the resort television at Walt Disney World) or artistic (often the songs that linger in our consciousness.)

“It is really a valid form of human expression,” Galusha said. “So when we look at meaning in music, we kind of have to be paying attention. And a lot of times, the pathway to that is by having someone pointing out for you.”

In other words, what Galusha tries to do with his weekly radio show, or what he’ll bring to the classroom during the Votes & Notes course.

For those who want to hear more of Galusha’s reflections, there’s the option to enroll in his course. His radio show is also available to listen to as a podcast. Find it at podomatic.com/podcasts/kiwrblues.

Bellevue University is also considering offering the course as massive open online course, but there’s not a set timeline for that, Galusha said.

“We already have a solid online infrastructure and delivery system so it would not be difficult to scale,” he said.