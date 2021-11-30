Bellevue University combats Nebraska teacher shortage

“We offer it during the day in person, but we also offer evening and online options for those who are work during the day and maybe can do the classes at night instead of during the day,” Alford said.

BU will also offer a track known as the post-baccalaureate track.

“These are people who have already had a degree in anything, and they decide they want to become a teacher. That alternative course scheduling really helps them,” Alford said.

Students in the post-baccalaureate track take the education coursework in any content area and BU can get them out in the field within a year using the alternative course scheduling track.

Kassi Adams, an Omaha Public Schools paraprofessional, is one such student in the post-baccalaureate track.

“I actually already have a degree in public health education, and I graduated from UNO in 2010, and then I had kids and as time goes on, I just realized I don’t really want to do that anymore,” Adams said.

It was not until she began her works as a paraprofessional that Adams realized the education field was the one for her.