Bellevue University combats Nebraska teacher shortage

Nebraska needs teachers and Bellevue University is doing its part to help provide them.
Susan Alford, director of teacher education at BU, said the teacher shortage is a serious problem and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse.
“There are a lot of teachers that are just exiting the profession, taking early retirement or finding some other employment,” Alford said.
She said the reasons for teachers choosing to leave are varied and the shortage also extends to other positions such as paraprofessionals and bus drivers.
“The whole system is facing a very serious shortage,” Alford said.
BU is the newest secondary education program in the state, having just received its full certification in March 2021.
Currently, BU only offers the secondary education track, but this will not be the case for much longer.
“One of the things that we’re doing right now is we’re adding an elementary ed and a special ed endorsement area, because those are the top two shortage areas in the state right now,” Alford said.
Alford said in her 40 years of teaching she has not seen a shortage in elementary education quite like it is now.
In addition to offering additional endorsement areas, BU will offer alternative class scheduling for education students.
“We offer it during the day in person, but we also offer evening and online options for those who are work during the day and maybe can do the classes at night instead of during the day,” Alford said.
BU will also offer a track known as the post-baccalaureate track.
“These are people who have already had a degree in anything, and they decide they want to become a teacher. That alternative course scheduling really helps them,” Alford said.
Students in the post-baccalaureate track take the education coursework in any content area and BU can get them out in the field within a year using the alternative course scheduling track.
Kassi Adams, an Omaha Public Schools paraprofessional, is one such student in the post-baccalaureate track.
“I actually already have a degree in public health education, and I graduated from UNO in 2010, and then I had kids and as time goes on, I just realized I don’t really want to do that anymore,” Adams said.
It was not until she began her works as a paraprofessional that Adams realized the education field was the one for her.
“I’m passionate about physical education and I’m like, I think I want to be a PE teacher. So, I explored my options and Bellevue just seemed like a great fit,” Adams said.
Adams said she saw the small classes and the short time it would take to get certified as reason to attend BU.
Adam just finished all her practicums and is done with the education side of her coursework. She has two more terms, a winter and spring term, a summer off and then she will student teach in the fall of 2022.
Alford said there is the Secondary Teacher Education Scholarship, a value of $5,175 to help undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students pay for some of their courses.