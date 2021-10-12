Bellevue University creates cybersecurity Discord

October is Cyber Security Awareness month and one faculty member at Bellevue University is doing her part to celebrate it.
Bellevue University Associate Professor Karla Carter launched Minervaverse on Oct. 4.
Minervaverse is a private Discord server and acts as a social and professional club for women in cybersecurity who are affiliated with Bellevue University including students, alumni, faculty and staff.
Discord is a free text, voice and video-enabled collaboration platform available for desktop or mobile platforms.
The name of the group derives from Minerva, the Roman Goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare, and technology. The mascot of the Discord server is an owl, and the motto is “Alis grave nil” — “Nothing is heavy with wings.”
“We use Microsoft Teams at the university for some of our classes, but I wanted something that alumni can take part in,” Carter said. “Even though alumni still have email and library access, they don’t have the accounts that they would be able to use teams with.”
She said an alumni suggested the use of Discord, a platform Carter is familiar with using at technical conferences.
The alum who suggested the platform also aided Carter with setting up the Discord with various channels to avoid cluttered conversations on a single thread.
Each channel in a Discord is organized via topic and in Minervaverse this is no different.
Carter said the importance of this Discord server centers around supporting women in cybersecurity, an underrepresented group in the field.
“You need to make sure that you have all perspectives covered and if women aren’t getting into the planning and the executing of cyber security, you’re leaving out sections of women,” Carter said.
Carter said it is important to include women in cybersecurity because not all cyber criminals are men.
“Our adversaries think like women because some of them are women. So, if you don’t have the capability, (to) have someone on your team who thinks like a woman, then you’re missing out on the adversaries,” Carter said.
Minervaverse activities will include guest speakers, networking, mentoring, resource sharing and fun.
Carter said the Discord is intended to be a secure and welcoming place where all are free to be authentic and grow together. She said women at all levels of cybersecurity experience and knowledge are encouraged to join.
Carter said those in the Discord do not have to use their real names as their screen names but do need to tell Carter their real name when singing up.
This acts as a safety measure so that even if someone random got the invite link, they would still have to let Carter know who they are.
Some of the current channels for users include career advice/resume tips, a section for cyber news, a welcome channel and even a section for cyber security jokes.
Carter said she will launch study groups in January as an added avenue for students to use when learning for their Security+ certification.
Security+ is a certification that is needed if students wanted to pursue government work.
“If people are studying for their Security+ tests, they can join into these regular sessions and get some help with it with an actual interactive human,” Carter said.
Those affiliated with Bellevue University that are interested in joining can do so by creating a free Discord account and, after the account is created, contact Carter at kcarter@bellevue.edu for an invitation link.