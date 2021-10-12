Bellevue University creates cybersecurity Discord

Each channel in a Discord is organized via topic and in Minervaverse this is no different.

Carter said the importance of this Discord server centers around supporting women in cybersecurity, an underrepresented group in the field.

“You need to make sure that you have all perspectives covered and if women aren’t getting into the planning and the executing of cyber security, you’re leaving out sections of women,” Carter said.

Carter said it is important to include women in cybersecurity because not all cyber criminals are men.

“Our adversaries think like women because some of them are women. So, if you don’t have the capability, (to) have someone on your team who thinks like a woman, then you’re missing out on the adversaries,” Carter said.

Minervaverse activities will include guest speakers, networking, mentoring, resource sharing and fun.

Carter said the Discord is intended to be a secure and welcoming place where all are free to be authentic and grow together. She said women at all levels of cybersecurity experience and knowledge are encouraged to join.