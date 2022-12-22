Bellevue University forges new workforce development model with Ignite Nebraska

A new workforce development program is pushing Bellevue University to work even more collaboratively with industry.

Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins discussed BU's involvement with Ignite Nebraska during a news conference touting the program's success organized by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 19.

Ignite Nebraska is designed to bring education and training to people receiving public assistance benefits who are already working but don't have what they need to access higher-paying, high-impact industries.

Program participants undergo a six to nine month training program, and they're guaranteed a full-time job after graduating.

"The people who are going through the program will have the opportunity not only to get a higher paying job but have a higher quality of life," Ricketts said.

Ignite Nebraska is intended to be a model for public-private collaboration with academia.

Joni Wheeler, executive vice president for talent and enterprise solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and founder of Ignite Nebraska, said that landing a meaningful job can lift up families in the state.

“Ignite Nebraska was born from a desire to make a difference and help solve workforce challenges for employers as well as members of our own community,” Wheeler said. “There’s so much talent right here in our community and across our state."

The program launched in February 2022 and has since graduated its inaugural class of four people working through Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The next class is expected to graduate this spring.

Initially, the program is focused on developing information technology professionals, but the plan is to expand it to other in-demand fields across Nebraska.

Laura Croswell, one of the initial graduates, thanked Ignite Nebraska for investing in her and helping her provide financial stability for her children.

“As a single mom of two, I worked job after job just to put food on the table for my kids,” Croswell said. “Ignite has allowed me to excel in a career where my pay reflects the talents I’ve developed."

Hawkins said the program isn't an off-the-shelf solution to the problem of workforce development. She described working with Blue Cross and Blue Sheild as one of the most collaborative processes with which she's been involved.

A faculty member at BU who worked for Blue Cross helped facilitate daily meetings to get a curriculum assembled. The university's faculty came together to make the program work.

"If you want to change the way things are going, you cannot do things the same way," Hawkins said. "We couldn't teach the same way. We couldn't approach content the same way. We couldn't approach learning the same way."

Hawkins said that Ignite Nebraska has been "a completely different way for education and industry to work together" — bringing the specific skills needed for a job to workers.

"Bellevue University has always prided itself on applied programs, corporate partnerships — but this one is totally different," Hawkins said.

She said it's been "a real 'wow' experience" for the team of about a dozen BU employees.

"We're learning from this," Hawkins said. "We're understanding better how to work with corporations to really prepare people for work. I'm excited about these internship programs. I'm super thrilled about the opportunity that we've had."

