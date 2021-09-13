Bellevue University invites public to celebrate new Plaza Comunitaria

Socorro Carrera, global partnerships specialist at BU, said through her work at the Mexican Consulate she saw a need for this program at the university.

“I did a little proposal and I sent it over to the university and from the start, they were super excited about it and they agreed to facilitate this program,” Carrera said.

Carrera said this program is personal because of her family back in Mexico.

“From like my parents, to some of my uncles where they live in Mexico, it’s remote, they didn’t live in a city where there was schools everywhere and maybe they would have a teacher one year and then maybe they wouldn’t,” Carrera said.

Carrera said BU will initially begin with two evening classes a week for classes on campus that might expand depending on the number of students.

For now, BU plans to start with 10 students in the program.

“That number can change depending on the interest in the community and we’re equipped to handle the change,” Carrera said.

Those interested in Bellevue University Plaza Comunitaria classes can sign up and receive assistance signing up at the open house on Sept. 17.