Bellevue University named '2022 Great College to Work For'

Bellevue University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results were published in a special insert in The Chronicle of Higher Education on Sept. 16. BU was also distinguished on the survey’s Honor Roll, an additional recognition for outstanding institutions.

Bellevue University is among 68 institutions out of 212 nationwide that received the award this year. A total of 42 institutions are on the Honor Roll. This is the fourth year Bellevue University has been named a Great College To Work For.

“Bellevue University’s culture and mission are what make it a great place to work,” Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins said in a news release. “Our staff and faculty understand the power of education and they share a passion for students, learning and innovation — and these strong values create a resilient culture which permeates our students’ experience and the workplace experience.”

The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. For more information about the survey and results, visit greatcollegesprogram.com.