Bellevue University receives 'Best for Vets' designation

Bellevue University has been designated one of the nation’s “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times.

BU President Mary Hawkins said in a news release that Bellevue University is proud to receive the recognition.

“One of the individuals who helped found our university in 1966 was a World War II fighter pilot named Bill Brooks,” she said. “Since our founding, we’ve dedicated ourselves to providing high quality educational services, as well as the flexibility that our men and women in uniform need to be successful.”

Hawkins cited Bellevue University’s designation as an official Purple Heart campus and its freestanding Military Veteran Services Center as examples of BU’s commitment to and resources for those who are serving — or who have served — in the military.

Bellevue University was one of six Nebraska schools to receive the 2022 recognition. The others were Central Community College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Creighton University and Western Nebraska Community College.

The 2022 Best for Vets survey includes responses from more than 300 public and private schools that answered more than 70 questions on their services and program- specific to military students, including active duty, veterans and dependents of service members.