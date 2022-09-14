Bellevue University speaker to discuss news, U.S. Constitution on Thursday

While the First Amendment protects freedom of the press, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t specify what constitutes news, what should be published or what information the public has the right to know.

Bellevue University will hold a Constitution Day event that explores those topics with longtime Nebraska newspaper editor Kent Warneke on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Classroom 480 in BU’s Freeman Lozier Library, 1028 Bruin Blvd. The public, as well as BU students, faculty and staff, are invited to attend.

Warneke will discuss the role of the editor in balancing the interests of thousands of readers or viewers who have a right to information — and often a need for it — against the concerns of others, including the right to privacy.

He will work with the audience in thinking through “news judgment” – what it is and why it’s important, according to a news release. Warneke will discuss the decision-making process of determining what stories should be pursued, how stories are verified, and the process of deciding what to publish.

Warneke’s appearance is made possible through Humanities Nebraska,

“This presentation explores the complex issues related to several of the rights guaranteed through the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of the press and freedom of expression, balanced against individuals’ rights to privacy,” event organizer Lisa Cuevas-Jorgensen said in a release.

Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by delegates in 1787. BU’s event is presented as a community service of the Kirkpatrick Signature Series on American Vision and Values.