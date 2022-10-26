Bellevue University still seeking donations to help homeless veterans

Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center is collecting donations to fill 200 backpacks to help homeless military veterans at the Siena Francis House.

Now, through Nov. 4, the public can donate much-needed items to fill the backpacks. Items can be dropped off at center at 2108 Harvell Drive. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Our goal is to fill 200 backpacks with essentials that will improve the day-to-day lives of the homeless veterans who are served by the Siena Francis House,” said Heather Carroll, manager of the Military Veteran Services Center.

Items sought include winter hats, lightweight gloves, heavy winter gloves (medium/large/extra large), neck scarves, winter socks, shampoo and conditioner (travel size items strongly preferred; used items not accepted), deodorant, shaving cream, liquid soap (no bar soap), razors, lip balm, large toenail clippers, hand and feet warmers, hand and body lotion, nail clippers, reusable water bottles, hand sanitizers, masks, combs, tissue, underwear, feminine products, leggings and brushes.

Monetary donations will be accepted, as well. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3BTP5Qy. Designate Military and Veteran Services.