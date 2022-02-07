Bellevue University students meet with Nebraska Teacher of the Year

Bellevue University education students got a front row seat to hear about the profession from Lee Perez, Nebraska Teacher of the Year, on Jan. 27.

Perez is the first male, first person of color and first ESL teacher to hold the Nebraska Teacher of the Year title.

Even with a teacher's schedule, Perez makes the time to go and meet with students at universities.

"One of my objectives is to recruit more teachers, typically recruit more teachers of color, but I just want really good teachers in the classroom that love kids and will provide good quality instruction," Perez said.

Perez's speech at Bellevue University was his sixth speech in that week alone.

"I'm just trying to go to universities and reassure their teacher education programs that they are in the right profession and that their talents are needed in classrooms, not just in Omaha, but over the state of Nebraska," Perez said.

One of Perez's main goals is to recruit more people of color to become teachers.

"In the United States most teachers are not teachers of color, but when you look at student populations, there's a big population of our student body that are students of color," Perez said.

Perez said growing up, he did not have many teachers of color but did form a bond with a Hispanic teacher he had.

"It was just kind of really empowering to see someone that looked like me who was successful and who was college educated," Perez said.

In addition to recruiting a more diverse workforce, Perez wants to promote more culturally responsive teaching practices.

"Culturally responsive teaching is just getting to know just different viewpoints from around the world, whether you know, the person's from Somalia or Guatemala or Russia or Japan," he said. "It's just this idea of being a lifelong learner and wanting to know more about the world and the people that live in it."

For example, when someone walks into Perez's classroom, they will see several different countries, languages, races and religions being represented.

Perez also wants to get more ESL training for mainstream teachers.

"There's just a lot of misinformation that goes around about ESL students in ESL training and what it's like to be an ESL teacher," he said. "One of the workshops that I'm going to do throughout the state is just to teach teachers that aren't ESL certified, how to work with English language learners in the classroom."

Perez said he looks forward to representing the state of Nebraska as the Nebraska Teacher of the Year.

"I just look forward to sharing my stories and my testimonies about my experiences with English language learners and I'm excited to get started," Perez said.

