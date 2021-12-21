Bellevue University students speak with USL top executives

It is not every day that a college student gets to speak with top-level executives from a professional sports league.

Bellevue University students got the chance to do just that on Dec. 7 via Zoom and heard from four different executives from the United Soccer League.

The four speakers were John Cochol, vice president of club services; Rachel Bukszar, vice president of people; Director of Technology and Data and Expansion Club Strategy Sophia Carbone and Liam O’Connell, senior technical director.

Liz Pettinger, director of key account management and operations, said the partnership with the USL formed earlier this summer to create unique opportunities for students and USL staff members.

“Whether they are a player and they are continuing to play, or they end their career as a player, they move on and stay in the soccer business. We wanted to help them be successful no matter what their path was that they took within professional soccer,” Pettinger said.

She said initial conversations around the partnership between the university and USL centered on scholarships and tuition assistance, internships and mentorship opportunities, USL guest speakers and more.

“We’re really looking at the full picture to see how we can integrate, to the best of our ability, Bellevue University’s strengths with the USL’s strengths and how we can really be the best for the student(s),” Pettinger said.

She said one of the more unique aspects to the USL speaker series is that students got to hear from real world professionals about their career path.

“All the people that attended from the USL were willing to provide their email and contact information for these students. So, they could reach out if they had questions or just have a connection within this professional sports industry,” Pettinger said.

She said networking is an essential skill for students to build up while in school.

“If they network with these individuals and talk to them, they can either learn, hey, this is a career I love, or, you know what, this isn’t for me. So, it helps them decide on their future by having some of these connections, as well as someone graduating a program,” Pettinger said.

Pettinger said these guest speakers were just the first event of the partnership between Bellevue University and the USL.

“We have big plans to partner together into the future to make sure that we can create the best experience for Bellevue University students so that they feel they’re able to get the experience and education that they need to take those next steps within their career. Through these partnerships, we help to make that possible and provide the resources and networks so that they can achieve their next steps and their goals,” Pettinger said.

