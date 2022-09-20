Bellevue University to host addiction conference

Bellevue University will be the site Friday of a hybrid and virtual statewide conference for addiction counselors, educators and other addiction-focused health care professionals.

The “Excellence in Addiction Recovery…Individuals and Programs Making a Difference” conference is sponsored by Valley Hope Addiction and Treatment Recovery, Keystone Treatment Center and Bellevue University. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd.

The conference is being held in recognition of National Recovery Month in September.

“Ensuring that those who help others through the addiction and recovery journey have access to the latest information in the field is important, for them and for all those whose lives they touch,” said conference organizer Jack Nelson.