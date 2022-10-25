Bellevue vet to represent PGA HOPE program in Nebraska

A veteran from Bellevue was named a PGA HOPE Ambassador following the completion of a specialized training program.

Dallas Brekeen completed training during the PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week at the famed Congressional Country Club, according to a news release.

PGA HOPE -- short for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere -- is a rehabilitative golf program that positively impacts more than 7,500 veterans each year living with physical and cognitive challenges.

Brekeen, a U.S. Army staff sergeant who served 2005 through 2017, will help champion the program throughout the Nebraska PGA Section.

Brekeen was a 19 Delta Cavalry Scout Army veteran who served eight years with the 1-7 Cavalry Regiment 1st Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division at Ft. Hood, Texas. He served three combat tours in Iraq including Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

Brekeen was born and raised in Houston. After his honorable discharge from active-duty status in 2013, he moved to Des Moines, where he met his fiance, Deanna Novak. He joined a Combat Engineer Company with the Army Reserves to continue his service and received his second honorable discharge in 2017.