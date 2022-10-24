Bellevue voters asked to expand special development fund use across entire city

Bellevue voters are being asked whether to extend the use of a special city development fund across city limits instead of targeted areas.

Proposition 1 asks voters to choose whether to Bellevue’s Economic Development Plan to apply to projects across the city.

“If it does pass, then the map would grow to include the city as a whole and not just (a) section,” Community Development Director Mark Elbert said.

Bellevue voters initially approved the Economic Development Plan in 2014, permitting the city to set aside $750,000 annually for 20 years from existing sales taxes to develop 5,000 acres surrounding Highway 34 bridge.

That area is still in development, although specific details are not publicly known. City officials say that nondisclosure agreements prevent them from making any announcements.

In May, residents voted for the continuation of the Economic Development Plan, which was necessary under state law for the funding to continue.

“The Highway 34 corridor is one of the last undeveloped corridors in the county, maybe in the whole metro area. We would foresee that the corridor would be developed over the next few years,” Elbert said. “There are other corridors in town, whether it’d be the Olde Towne Mission area, Fort Crook Road, Highway 36. There are areas that need to be developed or redeveloped.”

Elbert noted that the measure wouldn’t increase taxes.

If voters don’t approve Proposition 1, the fund would still remain and continue to grow — but city officials would be limited in its use.