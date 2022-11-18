Bellevue Walmart Supercenter celebrates remodeled store with ribbon-cutting

The Bellevue Walmart Supercenter celebrated the completion of its remodel Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community.

On Saturday, the store will host a customer appreciation event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the store's parking lot. A variety of carnival games and vendors will be on hand for the event.

Anthony Pleiss, store manager at the Walmart at 10504 S. 15th St. for the past year, said Friday was the second best day in the store's history — second only to its opening 21 years ago.

The remodeling took about six months, Pleiss said. It started with the flooring of the store and filling the potholes that riddled the parking lot.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike noted in an Oct. 27 presentation at a Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community event that Walmart has made a $1.8 million investment in its renovation. Pleiss declined to confirm that number, and a company spokesperson was not immediately available.

The store's redesign — which Pleiss described as a "store of the future" for Walmart — groups sections like beauty and apparel into ministores, similar to what shoppers might find at a department store or in some local Target or Hy-Vee stores.

"It looks amazing," Pleiss said of the Bellevue Walmart Supercenter. "Customers love it."

Pleiss welcomed the crowd gathered in the store with Walmart's employee cheer facilitated by students from Bellevue West Cheerleading. He also recognized the handful of employees who have worked at the Bellevue store since its opening.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said the look of the store is the best he remembers.

"No bumps driving in," Hike said, prompting a laugh from the audience. "This is a great go-to store. Whenever you need something, you don't know exactly where to find it, you come to Walmart and you guys always provide a great service."

Hike thanked the company for its investment in Bellevue. The store celebrated the ribbon-cutting by awarding $500 each to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Bellevue Police Department as well as $1,000 each to Police Athletics for Community Engagement and the Offutt Advisory Council.

"We have seen tremendous things in this community," Pleiss said.