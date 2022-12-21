Bellevue West AFJROTC earns top marks during HQ inspection

The Bellevue West Air Force Junior ROTC program earned an overall unit assessment score of Exceeds Standards -- the highest rating possible -- during an evaluation on Nov. 29.

The Bellevue West cadets performed exceptionally well and took great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals, the district said. The Exceeds Standards result is the second straight for the Headquarters AFJROTC inspection, and the last inspection in 2018 resulted in the Distinguished Unit with Merit award, the first in 41 years.