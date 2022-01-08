Bellevue West boys wrestling edge out Papillion La Vista South in dual; Bellevue girls go 3-1

The Bellevue West High School boys wrestling team split duals on Jan. 4 at the Papillion La Vista South High School Triangular.

Up first for the Thunderbirds was the class B powerhouse Waverly, led by returning state champ Trevor Brown.

Bellevue West would win some matches but had some open weight classes and gave up some pins. The final score of the dual was 56-21.

Up next for Bellevue West was Papillion La Vista South in a dual that would come down to the final match at 138 pounds.

Tanner Hosick stepped on the mat for the Thunderbirds and largely dominated the bout and not only won the match but had the presence of mind to earn some extra back points to secure four team points for West to clinch the dual 40-39.

West won despite a strong effort from Papio South that included a pin train from heavyweight to the 132-pound match. Creighton Jongling, Bellevue West 132-pounder, lost the match but would only allow a decision win and three team points.

Jongling's effort to not give up extra points gave West the possibility of winning the dual at 138.

West head coach Curtis Gocke said when the dual came down to one last match, he was glad it was Hosick on the mat.

"He does a lot of things, right. He is super competitive and just has an intense will to want to win and he's a, he's got the wrestling IQ to understand what he has to do and that's huge," Gocke said.

Gocke said neither West nor Papillion La Vista South were at full strength, evidenced by the several open weight classes from both teams.

"Tonight, we called on some people that maybe aren't necessarily called on all the time, like Creighton Jongling. I mean, just not getting pinned gave us an opportunity to win the dual. So that was huge," Gocke said.

He said there were also lessons learned from the loss to Waverly.

"Waverly is a really good team in class B. I think they're rated number two," Gocke said.

He said when it comes to wrestling, teams can find good competition anywhere despite the class.

"It's a little bit different then maybe football and basketball and stuff like that, but a good Class B team can show you some weaknesses all the way across the board," Gocke said.

Gocke said his teams need to get back on a routine moving forward to see further success in the season.

"Getting to bed early, getting up, having a normal schedule, getting back in the classroom, getting that routine is huge. Right now our conditioning is one thing that's just kind of leaving us behind. There's a couple positions that we need to improve on, but overall conditioning and just getting back into a normal routine will really help us," Gocke said.

The Bellevue girls wrestling team, composed of athletes from Bellevue West and East High Schools, wrestled four matches at the triangular and went 3-1.

The Bellevue girls wrestling is in its first season and is currently made up of ten wrestlers.

"This has been a great group of girls that want to learn, they are highly competitive and they make it fun," head coach Bryan Irsik said.

Spencer Page went 2-0 on the night.

"Spencer is kind of our odd wrestlers, she's so tall and lengthy that we have to kind of specialize toward her frame and we find out what works for her," Irsik said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.