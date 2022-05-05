 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue West celebrates first military signing day

Bellevue West hosted its first annual military signing day on April 27. In a similar style to an athlete signing day, these future military members had the honor of sharing about themselves, the military branch they are joining, their report date, potential career field and their thank yous to those who helped get them to where they are.

Bellevue West Principal Kevin Rohlfs gave opening and closing remarks, congratulated students and thanked guests and the military for all their support.

According to Rohlfs, around $500,000 worth of scholarship money for the Air Force was received, and students going into nuclear engineering received a signing bonus of up to $38,000.

Students joining the Air Force included Alexis Bernier, Arden Jenkins (prep school), Mason Curtis (Academy) and Henry Rickels (Academy).

Students joining the Army included Richard Carper, Tanner Hannan, Mellody Jansma and Kirk Black.

Students joining the Navy included Austin Hinrichs, Dylan Normandin, Alexander Horton, Auric Kindred, and Ryan Thomas.

