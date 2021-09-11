Bellevue West edges out Creighton prep in Friday night thriller

The rest of the game however followed quite a different script as Prep would battle its way back into the game.

Prep would end up giving West its closest game of the year and the final score was 28-22 with West moving to 3-0 on the season.

Richardson would have two of the touchdowns and Barnett would have the other two.

West head coach Michael Huffman said he was glad his team got tested by an opponent now instead of the playoffs.

"A lot of our guys have not been tested like that, there's not a lot of great offensive and defensive lines out there and Prep gave us all we wanted," Huffman said.

He gave credit where credit was due regarding Prep.

"We needed something like that, that was one of the better offensive and defensive lines in the state and I wanted to see what our guys would do," Huffman said.

Huffman admitted his team made some unnecessary mistakes at some points in the game.

"When it came to crunch time, we kind of self-imploded a little bit and at the end of the day a win is better than a lost," Huffman said. " I tip my hat to Prep, for three quarters they won that football game, luckily we got off to a great start."