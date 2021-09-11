Bellevue West edges out Creighton prep in Friday night thriller

It was a matchup of two top ranked NSAA Class A football team as No. 1 Bellevue West hosted No. 3 Creighton Prep at home Friday night. The Thunderbirds were able to get out to an early lead before holding on to win 28-22.
The first quarter was a familiar one for West as it with the first throw from West quarterback Luke Johannsen was a deep one to West wide receiver Kyrell Jordan.
It was a great set up because on the next play the ball was handed off to running back Les Richardson for a touchdown.
This would not be the last time the thunderbirds would score in the first quarter as after denying Prep a chance to respond on their first drive, Richardson would once again run it in to the endzone for another touchdown.
In the first three games of the season, Richardson has 373 rushing yards, on 30 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
West smelled blood after going up 14-0 over prep as after the second drive of the game they recovered an onside kick.
West would fail to score on third drive after a quick three and out series and Prep would go to score their first touchdown of the game but miss the extra point.
West wide receiver TK Barnett would score a receiving touchdown to have the score of the first quarter be 21-6 in favor of West.
The rest of the game however followed quite a different script as Prep would battle its way back into the game.
Prep would end up giving West its closest game of the year and the final score was 28-22 with West moving to 3-0 on the season.
Richardson would have two of the touchdowns and Barnett would have the other two.
West head coach Michael Huffman said he was glad his team got tested by an opponent now instead of the playoffs.
"A lot of our guys have not been tested like that, there's not a lot of great offensive and defensive lines out there and Prep gave us all we wanted," Huffman said.
He gave credit where credit was due regarding Prep.
"We needed something like that, that was one of the better offensive and defensive lines in the state and I wanted to see what our guys would do," Huffman said.
Huffman admitted his team made some unnecessary mistakes at some points in the game.
"When it came to crunch time, we kind of self-imploded a little bit and at the end of the day a win is better than a lost," Huffman said. " I tip my hat to Prep, for three quarters they won that football game, luckily we got off to a great start."
He said West left a lot of plays out there and missed an opportunity to blow the game in the first half.
Huffman said Richardson is a fantastic player.
"Nick Saban said in crunch time, think player and not play, LJ Richardson is our best player, so we are going to get behind him," Huffman said.
Next up for the thunderbirds is another undefeated team in Millard South on Sept. 16.
South has outscored its opponents 134-28 and will certainly make another intriguing matchup for the thunderbirds.