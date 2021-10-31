Bellevue West football breezes past Papillion La Vista in first round playoff matchup

Bellevue West would top of their score with two additional touchdowns courtesy of running back Gio Contreras.

The final score would be 63-26.

"Papillion is a really good team, that defensive end (Will Hubert) is such a great football player. He's going to Iowa and I can totally see how and they did just enough between their three, three and three, two stuff that confused us a little bit so the week of preparation was hard," West head coach Michael Huffman said.

Huffman said he was pleased with how the team did offensively.

"What I would like to see our football team do. It was like when our offense is humming, the defense is kind of complacent," Huffman said. "I would like to see them play some complimentary football."

Huffman did point to the West special teams as an area for improvement.

"The doggone special teams were bad tonight. You can't have a snap over the head, you can't give up a kick return and you can't give up a fake punt because that's going to get you beat in November," Huffman said.

Bellevue West will move on to the second round and host Grand Island at home on Nov. 5.

