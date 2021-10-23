Bellevue West football closes out regular season with a dominant win over Lincoln High

The air was frigid and field lights bounced off the Bellevue West football team's helmets.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the 7-1 Bellevue West Thunderbirds took on the 4-4 visiting Lincoln High Links and closed out the regular season with a 48-6 win.

Winning football games is, simply put, what Bellevue West does best.

The Thunderbirds first drive was marred by penalties and a sideline warning.

The failed first drive was obviously not taking too much Thunderbird headspace, as they responded on their second scoring drive.

Bellevue West wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall started off the night with a highlight reel, one-handed touchdown.

This put the Thunderbirds up by 7 with nine minutes and one second left in the first quarter.

Bellevue West never looked back the rest of the night.

LJ Richardson, Bellevue West senior running back and University of Wyoming football commit, once again proved why he is one of the best running backs in the state.

Richardson had 15 carries for 184 yards and four touchdowns.