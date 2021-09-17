Bellevue West football loses to Millard South, 42-28

In what might be the game of the regular season for Nebraska high school Class A football, No. 2 Millard South pulled off the upset against No. 1 Bellevue West at West's home field, winning 42-28.

While West kept up on the offensive side for the first half the second half of the game was a different story.

The Millard South defense showed up and kept the usually prolific scoring West, scoreless in the second half until the final four minutes of the game.

Millard South started the game off first with a 16 yard carry from Christian Nash to go up 7-0.

West responded when quarterback Daniel Kaelin threw a shuffle pass to West running back Les Richardson to even up the score 7-7 with a little over two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Millard South would score again in the first quarter to take back the lead at 14-7 against West.

In the second quarter it was West quarterback Luke Johannsen connecting with West wide receiver Kaden Helms for a 67-yard touchdown to even the game up at at 14-14.

Greg Stenger, the quarterback for Millard South then took it upon himself to score a 60-yard rushing touchdown to increase the patriot lead to 21-14 over West.