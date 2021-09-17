Bellevue West football loses to Millard South, 42-28

In what might be the game of the regular season for Nebraska high school Class A football, No. 2 Millard South pulled off the upset against No. 1 Bellevue West at West's home field, winning 42-28.
While West kept up on the offensive side for the first half the second half of the game was a different story.
The Millard South defense showed up and kept the usually prolific scoring West, scoreless in the second half until the final four minutes of the game.
Millard South started the game off first with a 16 yard carry from Christian Nash to go up 7-0.
West responded when quarterback Daniel Kaelin threw a shuffle pass to West running back Les Richardson to even up the score 7-7 with a little over two minutes to go in the first quarter.
Millard South would score again in the first quarter to take back the lead at 14-7 against West.
In the second quarter it was West quarterback Luke Johannsen connecting with West wide receiver Kaden Helms for a 67-yard touchdown to even the game up at at 14-14.
Greg Stenger, the quarterback for Millard South then took it upon himself to score a 60-yard rushing touchdown to increase the patriot lead to 21-14 over West.
Then keeping in script with the fast-paced first half, West responded with a touchdown of their own, when wide receiver Dae'vonn Hall had a 53-yard touchdown to once again even the score at 21-21.
This would in fact be the last time West would score in the game until the final four minutes, when Johannsen connected with Hall once again for 21-yard touchdown.
The final score of the game was Millard South 42, West 28.
Stenger was no doubt the difference maker for Millard South in multiple facets of the game.
Stenger was 11 for 14, for 220 passing yards and one touchdown pass, and had 19 carries for 199 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Stenger also contributed on the defensive end with four total tackles and one pass breakup.
Bellevue West Coach Michael Huffman said his team took one on the chin and they were unable to get back up.
"It's a great opportunity to learn in September what we need to focus on to make a run in November," Huffman said.
He the next step for his team is to dial in on technique to stop the team from shooting itself in the foot with penalties.
"We lost the hitting battle last night which never ends well, we need to make the choice down after down to be physical," Huffman said.
Bellevue West will have a chance to get back in the win column on Sept. 24 at an away game against the Kearney Bearcats.