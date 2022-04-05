Bellevue West forensics students place top five at the State Speech Championships

Bellevue West forensics students competed at the State Speech Championships in Kearney on March 16. The team placed fifth overall.

Individual finalists were junior Tamyia Bender, persuasive champion and program oral interpretation champion; and senior Robyn Boyland, third in persuasive and fourth in program oral interpretation.

This is the second year the team has been in the top five at state.

Bender is the first Bellevue West student to win persuasive speaking and also the first to win program oral interpretation.

Bellevue West has not had a double state champion since Kelly West in 2002.

Bender was selected by the NSAA to be part of the Nebraska Public Media’s production “NSAA Speech — Best of the Best.” Bender will perform her program oral interpretation for a televised broadcast. The air time for the production is to be determined.

