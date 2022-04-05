 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue West forensics students place top five at the State Speech Championships

  • 0
040622-bl-news-speech-p1

The Bellevue West Forensics team placed fifth overall at the state championships in Kearney on March 16.

 COURTESY BELLEVUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Bellevue West forensics students competed at the State Speech Championships in Kearney on March 16. The team placed fifth overall.

Individual finalists were junior Tamyia Bender, persuasive champion and program oral interpretation champion; and senior Robyn Boyland, third in persuasive and fourth in program oral interpretation.

This is the second year the team has been in the top five at state.

Bender is the first Bellevue West student to win persuasive speaking and also the first to win program oral interpretation.

Bellevue West has not had a double state champion since Kelly West in 2002.

Bender was selected by the NSAA to be part of the Nebraska Public Media’s production “NSAA Speech — Best of the Best.” Bender will perform her program oral interpretation for a televised broadcast. The air time for the production is to be determined.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert