Bellevue West graduate Anna Lind Thomas finds the humor in life in first book

“That’s really the biggest message that I want to relay is that, you know, life can be funny, you can find the humor in things, we can lighten up,” Thomas said.

Publishing this first book has been in the making since Thomas started blogging around 12 years ago.

She said when her fart story went viral; she imagined getting an agent and then getting a book deal would be right around the corner.

“The real truth of the matter is it took me about 10 full years of writing nearly every day, putting my work out there before I was able to get my agent. Then it took a few more years for her to be able to sell a book,” Thomas said.

Thomas said her agent did not actually sell this book out right now. Thomas’ current editor sought her agent on Thomas’ behalf.

Thomas said she is grateful for the longer route taken to get her book published rather than have instant success after the fart story.

“It is such a relief because I wasn’t ready, I was talented as a writer, but I didn’t have the skill that I have now, I didn’t have the emotional strength that I have now to accept criticism,” Thomas said.

She said she wants her path to be encouraging to others who get discouraged in life.