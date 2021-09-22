Bellevue West graduate Anna Lind Thomas finds the humor in life in first book

Humor is sometimes in short supply and author and viral sensation Anna Lind Thomas hopes to correct this with her first book, “We’ll Laugh About This Someday.”
The book, which launched on Sept. 14, features short stories that mix humor and inspirational life lessons.
Humor is nothing new to Thomas as her story, “The Fart That Almost Changed My Destiny,” has been read millions of times on the internet and recreated on YouTube.
Thomas said the book is reminiscent of how American humorist David Sedaris composes his novels.
“They’re narrative, non-fiction where it’s not a memoir, but it’s not necessarily the entire story of somebody. It’s still a part of their life and it’s essays about their lives,” Thomas said.
Thomas said for her this first book she wanted to share things from her life that were humiliating, that were painful, difficult and scary.
“When you approach life with a sense of humor and you do your best not to take it too seriously, the truth of the matter is that most things are funny eventually. I wanted to encourage readers while they’re laughing and laughing at my expense,” Thomas said.
The spectrum of subject matter found in the book, slapstick to some more poignant stories, is a variety reflected in Thomas’s online essays. She has written about and discussed everything from farting in the car to how she dealt with miscarriages.
“I just wanted people to realize that like, okay, I can go through a tough time, I can find the humor in it, I can get a sense of humor and I can laugh about it,” Thomas said.
Thomas said after she wrote “The Fart That Almost Changed My Destiny,” she did feel a sense of pressure to match the “potty” humor in that particular story.
“I’m a much more diverse writer and so I did feel that pressure and then over time, I just realized that I am my best and I write my best when I am who I am,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she tries to bring levity to all of her writing yet remain genuine to who she is at any moment in time.
“If I write, if I want to be funny that day, great, if I want to be a little bit more serious great. I become better and more creative when I just embrace who I am,” Thomas said.
She does acknowledge that bad things do happen in life such as death, disease and war — this is the “big stuff” she says people should be worried about.
“When you sweat the big stuff and you sweat the small stuff, it’s like a life full of sweating and then we find out that deodorant gives us cancer ladies,” Thomas said.
She said a life worrying about the small stuff can cause someone to have a breakdown when big stuff comes their way.
“That’s really the biggest message that I want to relay is that, you know, life can be funny, you can find the humor in things, we can lighten up,” Thomas said.
Publishing this first book has been in the making since Thomas started blogging around 12 years ago.
She said when her fart story went viral; she imagined getting an agent and then getting a book deal would be right around the corner.
“The real truth of the matter is it took me about 10 full years of writing nearly every day, putting my work out there before I was able to get my agent. Then it took a few more years for her to be able to sell a book,” Thomas said.
Thomas said her agent did not actually sell this book out right now. Thomas’ current editor sought her agent on Thomas’ behalf.
Thomas said she is grateful for the longer route taken to get her book published rather than have instant success after the fart story.
“It is such a relief because I wasn’t ready, I was talented as a writer, but I didn’t have the skill that I have now, I didn’t have the emotional strength that I have now to accept criticism,” Thomas said.
She said she wants her path to be encouraging to others who get discouraged in life.
“We live in a time where we think things need to happen overnight because for some people it does, but I didn’t want 15 minutes of fame. I wanted a long-term career,” Thomas said.
Those interested in purchasing a copy of “We’ll Laugh About This Someday” can do so at welllaughaboutthisbook.com.