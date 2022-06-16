Bellevue West student performs in Shrine Bowl marching band

Bella Martin, a student at Bellevue West, was among 186 high schoolers statewide who participated in the 27th Masonic All-Star Marching Band.

The band, which performed June 4 at the Shrine Bowl in Kearney, invites musicians to spend four days learning music, steps and field formations. The band gave a public concert on June 4, lead the next morning's parade and performed the pre-game national anthem and half-time show for the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl football game.

The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska. Martin's scholarship, which covered the cost of the camp, was funded by the Alpha Chapter No. 325, Order of the Eastern Star, which meets at the Bellevue Masonic Lodge in Olde Towne.

The Bellevue Lodge No. 325 funded two other scholarships, while the Papillion Lodge No. 39 funded two scholarships and the Papillion Chapter No. 114, Order of the Eastern Star, funded an additional scholarship.

“The Masonic All-Star Marching Band is such an integral part of the Shrine Bowl,” Alex Straatmann, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons, said in a news release. “The memories of new friends and performing together at the half-time of the Shrine Bowl Game is a lasting memory, but most important is the support they provide for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.”