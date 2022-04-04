Bellevue West students get firsthand look at Nebraska Supreme Court

The auditorium at Bellevue West High School had an extreme makeover into a courtroom on March 30.

The Nebraska Supreme Court held oral arguments at the home of the Thunderbirds as part of its ongoing outreach and education efforts, according to a press release.

The visit marks the first time that the Supreme Court has held arguments in the City of Bellevue.

Before the justices waltzed onto the stage, the students were given a overview of the court system by someone more local to the area. Sarpy County Trial Court Judge Todd Hutton discussed with the students the differences between the trial and appellate court systems and provided a background for what an oral arguments session is like.

The argument being held at Bellevue West High School revolved around an employee being denied unemployment benefits. There is no resolution to a case during an oral arguments session -- the Supreme Court justices will take what was said by both parties' legal counsel under advisement and issue a written opinion later on.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican think its important for students to understand the inner workings of institutions such as the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“It is critical that our students understand the workings of our democratic institutions and have confidence in our court system," Heavican said in a press release.

For over 40 years, the Supreme Court has traveled annually to each of Nebraska’s law schools for the purpose of making the Court’s business accessible to students on their campuses.

Justices spend time after argument sessions talking to students about the appellate process and career opportunities as lawyers. Cases are selected to demonstrate the variety of legal arguments that face the court system on a regular basis.

Grace Merkele, junior Bellevue West student and mock trial team member, said she is appreciative of the experience.

"It was amazing to witness; it was really cool to just see the law in action," Merkele said. "We have a lot of stereotypes from movies that obviously don't uphold in real life, but actually seeing the real Supreme Court and then a physical case going on was just really amazing."

