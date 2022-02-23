Bellevue West swim coach Peggy Speer receives lifetime achievement award

For half a century Peggy Speer has coached swimming.

Speer has spent the last 29 of those 50 years with Bellevue West High School.

On Feb. 12, Speer was recognized at the Metro Conference Swim Meet with the lifetime achievement award for her contributions and impact on the sport.

“I was totally not expecting it at all, probably in my wildest imagination that I was going to receive that award,” Speer said.

Speer’s swim journey began at 4-years-old in a weekly program in Michigan and in the summers on a club team.

“I’m, pre-Title IX, so there was no competition for swimming for women in that era,” Speer said, referring to the law that would work toward equal opportunities for women and girls in sports.

She started participating in synchronized swimming in junior high, continued in high school and at Michigan State University.

“I just kept swimming, I don’t know, I have a love of the water and when my daughter was 6 and-a-half years old, I got her involved in a local swim club in upstate New York,” Speer said.

The New York swim club had one coach that was working with ages 6 through 18.

Speer then introduced herself and asked if she could help him come coach the novice group.

The rest is history.

Speer and her family would bounce between Nebraska and New York, but in November 1993, she became the head coach at Bellevue West High School.

Speer’s motto has always been to train champions in life, not just in swimming.

“I’ve had several state champions and All-Americans and Academic All-Americans; I’ve had swimmers go on to the coach at the collegiate level; I’ve also had several swimmers swim Division I and I’ve had a lot of swimmers that are just successful in life,” Speer said.

Speer’s commitment to swimming is a year-round endeavor.

With her involvement with the Bellevue Swim Club and her coaching duties, she regularly puts in 13- to 14-hour days in the winter.

Jon Mauro, Bellevue West activities director, said Speer is an icon in the swim coaching world.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone more committed to kids and more committed to the sport of swimming than she is,” he said. “Obviously, she’s had a ton of success and I think the loyalty that her swimmers have to her is a reflection of all of her hard work and how she treats people and how she goes about her business.”

This year all of Bellevue West’s relay teams, along with two girls and two boys and one diver, have qualified for the state meet on Thursday, Feb. 24.

In total that is 15 swimmers heading to state to represent Bellevue West.

