Bellevue West wrestling finishes the year with two state medalists

The Bellevue West High School wrestling team had two boys on the podium on Feb. 19 at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Junior Grant Moraski finished second in the 160-pound bracket, losing to Papillion La Vista wrestler Nick Hamilton, 14-6 in the finals.

Moraski finished the year with a 41-6 record.

Moraski had wrestled in the Class A district four finals against Hamilton but that match ended in the first period, via a pin by Hamilton.

Moraski said he had more time to think about the matchup on Feb. 19.

"I to get the nerves out the first time and overall wrestling a full match was my goal and I got that done," Moraski said. "This year, I'm pretty proud; you can always do better and there's always someone out there."

Sophomore Tanner Hosick finished third in the 132-pound bracket and ended the year with a 43-9 record.

Hosick is often the most recognizable wrestler at events. He wears the retro Dan Gable wrestling tights at every event.

"At BJSA, I used to have my wrestling partner, Daniel Doreisser. He's a great wrestler and we always went by the theory, fear the tights and that's why we wear them," Hosick said.

Hosick said he was disappointed after his semifinal loss but had to step up and finish the year strong.

Hosick scored a last-second takedown to win his third place match 3-1.

Hosick said it was thrilling to close out his sophomore year with a win.

"It's just unreal, like my heart is racing super fast and I'm still shaking right now," Hosick said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.