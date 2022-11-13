Bellevue woman reported missing found unharmed in Omaha

A 68-year-old Bellevue woman with dementia was found Sunday afternoon.

The Bellevue Police Department said Tuesday that Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge Streets in Omaha by a transportation service Thursday, Nov. 3. Her family wasn't able to locate her since that time.

Police said she was found Sunday afternoon. She was returned to her home in Bellevue.

"We would like to thank the public for keeping a lookout for here," the Bellevue Police Department said in a news release.