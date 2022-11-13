 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellevue woman reported missing found unharmed in Omaha

  • 0
111622-bl-web-missing-person.jpeg

Lucille Lamay Green was found Sunday afternoon.

A 68-year-old Bellevue woman with dementia was found Sunday afternoon.

The Bellevue Police Department said Tuesday that Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge Streets in Omaha by a transportation service Thursday, Nov. 3. Her family wasn't able to locate her since that time.

Police said she was found Sunday afternoon. She was returned to her home in Bellevue.

"We would like to thank the public for keeping a lookout for here," the Bellevue Police Department said in a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert