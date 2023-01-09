Bellevue's 36th Street widening project hits milestone

Driving through 36th Street and Capehart Road shouldn’t be such a chore anymore.

The City of Bellevue celebrated the substantial completion of construction work along 36th Street south of Highway 370 on Monday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony just south of Capehart Road marked the opening of all four lanes to vehicular traffic later that afternoon.

“This is an exciting project,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. “It was our No. 1 road project priority to get this done. It’s so hard to traverse across Bellevue without 36th Street, and this is going to make a tremendous difference for people to get across the city.”

The first phase of the 36th Street project, running between Bline Avenue and Sheridan Road, cost about $18.3 million. The next phase, between Sheridan Road and Platteview Road, is slated to begin construction in 2024.

The overall project has crawled along at times, snarled by an environmental impact study and the difficulty of navigating an adjacent historical cemetery and working through rights-of-way when neighboring land is owned by the federal government. But after more than a decade — and a couple years of active construction, temporary traffic signals and one-way traffic — it has reached substantial completion.

“This is a project that has been in the making for about 20 years,” said Doug Clark, the city’s public works director.

Hike said that state-of-the-art traffic detection equipment has been installed at the 36th and Capehart intersection — “so, hopefully, there won’t be a lot of waiting anymore.”

The project includes left-turn lanes to keep traffic moving, along with a 10-foot sidewalk and storm water management improvements.

Hike acknowledged that it’s difficult for residents to put up with a long construction project, but he praised the work by Olsson engineering and Vrana construction — saying that the construction went about as quickly as possible given the magnitude of work.

“This project’s success stemmed from the combination of a great project team of Vrana, Olsson and the City of Bellevue. Furthermore, I can’t say thanks enough to the Bellevue community for their kindness and continued support throughout the project,” said Grant Perry of Vrana. “Bellevue citizens would commonly approach team members including myself, offering gratitude and thanks for the hard work that was done.”

Tony Egelhoff, a project manager with Olsson, agreed that collaboration and commitment were the keys to getting the work accomplished.

“I didn’t expect to be here, when we started this project, 14 years later cutting a ribbon,” Egelhoff said. “Despite all of the challenges that we faced, the city saw an opportunity to truly transform 36th Street into a corridor that will help this community be safe and move forward for many years to come.”

The project will expand from its original scope to see the widening of 36th Street north of Highway 370 to Cornhusker Road, building out the north-south corridor.

“We’ve already started the engineering on that,” Hike said. “We’ve got two bridges on that side, which makes it a little bit difficult and expensive, but we are keeping the 36th Street widening project as our No. 1 priority.”